Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
