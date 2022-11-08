ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games

Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud discusses impact weather had on game vs. Northwestern

CJ Stroud’s passing game was hampered by weather conditions as the Buckeyes took on Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had an impact on the game at Ryan Field with 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain limiting pass attempts. Stroud was just 10-for-26 passing for only 76 yards, and the Buckeyes relied heavily on Stroud’s rushing skills to win out 21-7 over the Wildcats. The QB ran the ball himself for 79 yards on 6 attempts.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Indiana comes to the Week 11 college football schedule with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus for the showdown. That game will get a 12 p.m. ET kickoff between the two sides. Ohio State vs. Indiana preview. Despite the ongoing 6-game losing streak for Indiana, expect...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury

Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE

