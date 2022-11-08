Read full article on original website
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games
Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
CJ Stroud discusses impact weather had on game vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud’s passing game was hampered by weather conditions as the Buckeyes took on Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had an impact on the game at Ryan Field with 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain limiting pass attempts. Stroud was just 10-for-26 passing for only 76 yards, and the Buckeyes relied heavily on Stroud’s rushing skills to win out 21-7 over the Wildcats. The QB ran the ball himself for 79 yards on 6 attempts.
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica, Greg McElroy break down picks of Ohio State-Indiana against the spread
Ahead of Saturday’s contest between Ohio State and Indiana, Chris “The Bear” Fallica and Greg McElroy talked betting lines. The current spread for the game is -40 in Ohio State’s favor and the over/under is 57.5. The game kicks of at 12 p.m. on Saturday. McElroy...
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Indiana comes to the Week 11 college football schedule with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus for the showdown. That game will get a 12 p.m. ET kickoff between the two sides. Ohio State vs. Indiana preview. Despite the ongoing 6-game losing streak for Indiana, expect...
Mason Arnold, Ohio State LS, talks ‘bittersweet’ starting role following injury to Bradley Robinson
Mason Arnold is the new starting long snapper for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former walk-on was thrust into starting action after Bradley Robinson suffered a knee injury against Iowa in Week 9. Robinson is considered one of the best long-snappers in the nation and was a semi-finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021.
Chris Holtmann compares Bruce Thornton to former Ohio State hoops standout after win over Charleston Southern
Chris Holtmann sees familiar energy in Ohio State Buckeye freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that he hasn’t seen in a while. On Thursday night following the 82-56 victory over Charleston Southern for the Buckeyes, Holtmann weighed in on Thornton’s performance and how it compares to a former Buckeye, CJ Walker.
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes fine in CFP, CJ competitive for Heisman, but each could use a few style points
Another week of CFP rankings and another week where Ohio State is sitting pretty. Predictably, Georgia, by knocking off previously No. 1 Tennessee, jumped the Buckeyes into the No. 1 spot. But Ohio State is sitting pretty at 2nd and Michigan is 3rd, with Tennessee falling to 5th. For Ohio...
Pickerington Central football's Jay Sharrett and Jeff Lomonico have built a strong defense and friendship
The head coach and defensive coordinator have turned the Tigers into one of the better Division I programs in Ohio
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. recipient of Armed Forces Merit Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. has been selected as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award for the work done by his foundation, The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation. The Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America...
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA...
Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury
Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
