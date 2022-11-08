Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Pure Prairie Farms Takeover North Main Street in Charles City Officially Set in Motion
The transfer of ownership of a one-block section of North Main Street in Charles City from the City to Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) has been officially set in motion. During their regular meeting Monday night, the City Council approved a contract with the chicken processing plant to lease the street at $22,000 a year for three years with the option to buy in year four of the agreement at a final payment of $34,000.
951thebull.com
Response Time for Charles City Fire Department Could Increase with Move to More Volunteers
A Floyd County official is urging the City of Charles City to consider keeping at least a pair of full-time positions on staff with the Charles City Fire Department. Amid budget constraints, the City is weighing options for future department staffing between full-time personnel, a combination of part-timers and volunteers or even possibly all volunteers.
951thebull.com
More Chamber Bingo Nights Set at Columbus Club in Charles City
More bingo dates have been set for the fall and winter months at the Columbus Club in Charles City. The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting public Bingo Nights on Saturday evenings through March with the next event set for this Saturday night (11.12). Early Bird Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. with cash payouts, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a $300 jackpot.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake is a city in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, named after its namesake and the city’s primary source of tourism income. Because of its topography, the city has sprawling wildlife areas, state parks, and lakeside establishments, making this a prime destination for outdoor adventurers. Besides the lake, the...
951thebull.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
KGLO News
Supervisor candidate O’Connor says recount a potential option after unofficial five-vote loss
MASON CITY — The candidate who for the time being has unofficially lost the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 race by five votes says he’s disappointed with Tuesday night’s results, but says he’s exploring his options. Republican Don O’Connor lost to Democrat Lori...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
951thebull.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
KGLO News
Administrative recount to address two ballots from Tuesday’s Cerro Gordo election, provisional ballots also to be looked at Monday
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday afternoon approved an administrative recount to address two ballots that were not originally counted due to ballot machines having paper jams during Tuesday’s election. A special election board will be meeting on Monday at the courthouse...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
951thebull.com
Charles City Veterans Day Program Friday at Comet Gym
The Charles City Chapter of FFA is organizing the Veterans Day program Friday morning in Comet Gym of the Middle School. That’s CCHS senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Chambers, who says the program will also feature music from the Charles City High School band and choir. Doors open...
951thebull.com
New Hampton Police to Add at Least One New Officer
The New Hampton Police force has come one step closer to returning to being fully staffed. As of Friday, October 28th, NHPD was down two officers with the departure of an officer to join the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. The department had already been down one officer since June, when that officer joined the Charles City Police force.
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to Have Two New Members January 1
Chickasaw County will have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race Tuesday saw incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne defeated in his re-election bid against Republican Travis Suckow, who received 576 votes to Byrne’s 473. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
951thebull.com
American Legion Hosts Pork Chop Dinner Sunday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 of New Hampton is hosting their annual Grilled Iowa Pork Chop Dinner this weekend. Post Commander Brian Quirk says all proceeds from the event benefit local veterans. Quirk says your meal includes a pork chop, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and...
951thebull.com
Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 AM Friday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 invites the public and those who have served in the military to the Veterans Day ceremonies Friday morning at 11 a.m. in New Hampton. That’s Post Commander Brian Quirk, who says the program will feature a presentation from a local veteran. Quirk adds...
KGLO News
Long-time Attorney General Miller, State Treasurer Fitzgerald fall in election
DES MOINES — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird last night to concede. “I told her she’s going to get a great job and it is an absolutely great job,” Miller says. “You know we’re disappointed in the result and this who wave that hit so many people. I’m very thankful for the 40 years that I had.”
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties pass tax referendums for EMS
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
kiow.com
Local State House and Senate Race Results
Election results for state offices in the area saw Henry Stone retain his seat as State Representative in District 9. He defeated Joseph Tillman 8,695 to 4,115. The state Representative in District 56 will be Mark Thompson who handily won his race over Charles Aldrich 9,309 to 1,986. In District 10, John Wills defeated dan Wahl 10,006 votes to 3,115.
Comments / 0