‘Devotion’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors Is A Navy Pilot During The Korean War In J.D. Dillard’s New Drama

‘Leopard Skin’ Trailer: A Diamond Heist Gone Wrong Gets Worse In New Peacock Limited Series
TV audiences best know actress Carla Gugino for her recent work with Mike Flanagan on Netflix. But Gugino also has a long-time working relationship with another director, Sebastian Gutierrez. In fact, she stars in several of his films, including his 1998 debut “Judas Kiss” and his latest, 2018’s “Elizabeth Harvest.” She also headlines Guiterrez’s 2019 Cinemax crime-comedy series “Jett,” about a world-class ex-thief who slowly regresses back into a life of crime.
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
‘Rogue Heroes’ Review: Steven Knight’s Newest Series Is A Gloriously Unhinged Recounting Of The Special Air Service [Review]
Every episode of Steven Knight’s new series “Rogue Heroes” begins with a declarative statement: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable … are mostly true.” It’s the sort of pithy postmodern title card that might elicit an eye-roll. Yet it also perfectly encapsulates this rollicking tale of the Special Air Service (SAS) formation during World War II.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Stars In Netflix’s Prequel Series This Christmas
Before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia for the final time in “The Witcher” Season 3 next year, Netflix has something else to tide fans over. Enter “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a limited prequel series to the hit Netflix show, which dives deep into the lore of Andrzej Sapkowskis‘s book series.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Takes The High Table Fight Global
At the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” Keanu Reeves‘ Wick and Laurence Fishburne‘s The Bowery King agreed to join forces against The High Table. Now the fight is on, and it’s about to go global in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in theaters next March.
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Watch: Daniel Craig Stars Busts Moves In A New Vodka Belvedere Ad Directed By Taika Waititi
The thing about filmmaking is, if you want to stay in shape, you’ve got to keep at it; it’s like exercise if you want to be at the top of your game. One way many filmmakers do this, to stay sharp in between projects—especially as some don’t have the privilege to make a film every two years—is to direct commercials. Now someone like Taika Waititi essentially does make a film every two years at least—this summer, he released Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” and next year, in the spring of 2023, he’ll be releasing his Searchlight Pictures soccer team comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Somewhere in all of that, he has the time to star on “Our Flag Means Death,” and executive produce it along with shows like “What We Do In The Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs” (not to mention his “Time Bandits” show is coming soon too). But we love a prolific filmmaker who tries to stay in shape regardless—and or jump at the opportunity to work with an actor they’ve never worked with before.
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
New ‘Bones And All’ Extended Red Band Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Hits Theaters Everywhere On November 23
Fresh off its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and the Fall festival circuit, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones And All” is ready to hit US theaters by storm. And imagine Guadagino’s latest as a marriage of his past two films: the swooning romance of “Call Me By Your Name” meets the grotesque horrors of “Suspiria.” Not enticed yet? Maybe a new extended red band clip from the film will whet the appetite.
Matthew Modine: ‘I didn’t want to do Stranger Things but the Duffer Brothers kept ringing me up’
Actor Matthew Modine, born in California in 1959, came to fame in the 1980s, most notably in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket (1987). More recently, he’s best known for playing Dr Martin Brenner, the sinister scientist in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Next week, he steps into the role of the crusading Atticus Finch, a lawyer defending an innocent black man on a charge of rape, in Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End. Married since 1980, he has two children and lives in New York.
‘Soft And Quiet’: Director Beth de Araujo Talks Her Disturbing Neo-Nazi White Karens Thriller [Interview]￼
As one of the most viscerally chilling films of the year, “Soft & Quiet” is unrelenting in depicting the rapid force of racism and how violence is so often the devastating consequence. Following an elementary school teacher who organizes a mixer for members of the hate group Daughters of Aryan Unity, the big set piece doesn’t happen until later in the film, but the tension is immediately there. However, most of the film’s narrative happens after an encounter with someone from the teacher’s dark past, which tips off a chain of events that grow increasingly hostile and hard to witness.
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
‘1923’ First Look: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Star In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
As “Yellowstone” Season Five and “Tulsa King” approach their premieres on Paramount Network and Paramount+ this weekend, another Taylor Sheridan series is on the horizon. Enter “1923,” Sheridan’s second “Yellowstone” spinoff after “1883.” “1923” picks up forty years after the events of “1883,” with a new couple leading the Dutton family in Montana. What happens to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton will be revealed in “1923,” but it’s not their show. Instead, this one belongs to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who plays Jacob Dutton, James’ brother, and his wife Cara, respectively.
‘Master Of Light’ Review: Rosa Ruth Boesten’s Compassionate Doc Reignites The Power of Artistic Expression
It’s hard to describe what “Master of Light” does so well with images. Director Rosa Ruth Boesten’s portrayal of a struggling artist works best when its subjects say very little. The weight of what was said hangs in the air while we watch their faces in contrasting light and shadow. In a sea of streaming documentaries, often a slick array of talking heads focused on grim true crime discussion, this tale of art and redemption is invigorating, albeit not without a sense of fragility.
‘The Fablemans’: Steven Spielberg Eventually Told Gabriel LaBelle To “Figure It Out” [Interview]
At just 19 years of age (reportedly), Gabriel LaBelle is already at the pinacle of Hollywood cinema. The relatively unknown Canadian actor is turning heads as Sammy Fableman, a fictional version of the legendary director Steven Spielberg in the new period drama “The Fablemans.” A movie that is arguably the frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar and will put LaBelle under a massive global spotlight in the weeks and months to come. Not bad for just his fourth credited film role.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ends With Three Ellipses That Point To The Future of The Franchise￼
**Spoiler Alert: This is an article for those that have already seen “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” If you have not, bookmark this page, turn around, see the movie and come back. Spoiler Alert end.**. A dramatic meditation on grief, mourning, and healing, while also acting as an action-packed...
Paul Mescal Doesn’t Think He Has The “Patience” To Join The MCU
With the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close. But Phases 5 and 6 are imminent, and with them, lots of new projects that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need to cast with even more Hollywood talent. But don’t expect up-and-comer Paul Mescal in a Marvel movie anytime soon. He doesn’t have the patience for it.
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson May Keep Making ‘Knives Out’ Sequels As Long As He And Daniel Craig “Are Still Having Fun”
In just thirteen days, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hits theaters in limited release before it premieres on Netflix right before Christmas. So, is Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to his 2019 sleeper hit “Knives Out” the most anticipated movie of the year? Well, it’s up there, especially after critics adored the sequel at its TIFF world premiere in September (here’s our review).
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
