Michigan State sets captains for battle with Rutgers in Week 11
Michigan State football has announced its captains ahead of its game against Rutgers on Saturday. MSU’s three captains for Week 11 are redshirt WR Jayden Reed, S Xavier Henderson and P Bryce Baringer. Coming off last week’s 23-15 upset win over Illinois, the Spartans have a confident energy spewing...
Tom Izzo speaks on retirement questions, hanging up another banner in East Lansing
Tom Izzo is heading into another year as Michigan State’s basketball coach. He spoke with WXZY Detroit’s Brad Galli about a couple of topics. Izzo has been getting asked about his potential retirement and when it will be ever since B1G Media Days. Izzo confirmed that he is not thinking about retirement right now.
Michigan unveils uniform combo for Week 11 meeting with Nebraska in Ann Arbor
Michigan posted on social media this weekend’s uniforms for their match up against Nebraska. Michigan will be looking to remain undefeated and move to 10-0 on the year this Saturday. Michigan will be donning all-blue uniforms for the Nebraska game. The team posted about the news from the Michigan...
247Sports tabs two freshmen as potential B1G stars down the road
247Sports has posted its true freshmen to keep on the radar with two B1G players making the list. In a list posted on Friday afternoon, true freshmen Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson both were included as emerging ‘stars with late-season opportunities.’. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson...
Michigan football: Saturday's matchup against Nebraska should be show time for JJ McCarthy
Life isn’t that complex when you boil it down. If one were to do the things they excel at and avoid the things that cause stress, everything is a dream. Football should be that simple. Everything that works for a program must be at the forefront of the team’s game plan. Things that are less-than-stellar should remain on the backend and untouched, thus saving the staff from blowing a gasket on the sidelines.
BTN analyst Jake Butt breaks down Payton Thorne’s performance against Illinois in Week 10
In last week’s upset over Illinois, Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne played a huge part in the Spartans’ victory. Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. BTN analyst Jake Butt broke down Throne’s big day against the Fighting Illini. “Michigan State, specifically Payton Throne, played his...
Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan
Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
Michigan football: Grading Jesse Minter's new look - but familiar - Wolverines defense
Raise your hand if you thought Michigan would have one of the country’s best defenses this season. And let’s get the obvious out of the way: Jesse Minter, the first-year defensive coordinator, has a defense that gets A’s across the board. Regardless of if it was Greg...
Juwan Howard admits Michigan 'looked at' adding Emoni Bates in offseason
Emoni Bates was not one of the more polished transfers in the country, but he may have had the highest ceiling. The former Memphis center struggled in his freshman debut compared to expectations, but still averaged a modest 9 points per game. He ended up at Eastern Michigan after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
Michigan State basketball gets first look at court onboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Michigan State basketball is in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. On Thursday, the Spartans had their first chance to take in the playing court for the game. Set on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the game is another edition of...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
Ashton Porter, 4-star DL out of Texas, includes B1G program in top 5 list
Ashton Porter, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Texas, included Michigan State in his top-5, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. He also said that he will make his decision on Jan. 3rd. He also included Texas, Oregon, TCU and Mississippi State on his list. Hailing from Cypress, Texas, Porter...
Michael Barrett breaks down pair of interceptions vs. Rutgers: 'The feeling was amazing'
Michael Barrett got two impressive interceptions in the game In Michigan’s 52-17 domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Barrett explains what happened in both plays. On the first one, Barrett was glad to make a play when his team needed it the most. “The feeling was amazing,” said Barrett....
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
