ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State sets captains for battle with Rutgers in Week 11

Michigan State football has announced its captains ahead of its game against Rutgers on Saturday. MSU’s three captains for Week 11 are redshirt WR Jayden Reed, S Xavier Henderson and P Bryce Baringer. Coming off last week’s 23-15 upset win over Illinois, the Spartans have a confident energy spewing...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports tabs two freshmen as potential B1G stars down the road

247Sports has posted its true freshmen to keep on the radar with two B1G players making the list. In a list posted on Friday afternoon, true freshmen Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson both were included as emerging ‘stars with late-season opportunities.’. Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Saturday's matchup against Nebraska should be show time for JJ McCarthy

Life isn’t that complex when you boil it down. If one were to do the things they excel at and avoid the things that cause stress, everything is a dream. Football should be that simple. Everything that works for a program must be at the forefront of the team’s game plan. Things that are less-than-stellar should remain on the backend and untouched, thus saving the staff from blowing a gasket on the sidelines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska to be without starting QB Casey Thompson vs. Michigan

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson against Michigan this Saturday. The Cornhuskers QB has been a bright spot on an otherwise rough season. Head coach Mickey Joseph did not name a starter for this weekend. Thompson suffered an arm injury in Week 9’s loss to Illinois. Logan Smothers...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard admits Michigan 'looked at' adding Emoni Bates in offseason

Emoni Bates was not one of the more polished transfers in the country, but he may have had the highest ceiling. The former Memphis center struggled in his freshman debut compared to expectations, but still averaged a modest 9 points per game. He ended up at Eastern Michigan after entering the transfer portal at the end of last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy