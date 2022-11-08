Life isn’t that complex when you boil it down. If one were to do the things they excel at and avoid the things that cause stress, everything is a dream. Football should be that simple. Everything that works for a program must be at the forefront of the team’s game plan. Things that are less-than-stellar should remain on the backend and untouched, thus saving the staff from blowing a gasket on the sidelines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO