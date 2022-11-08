Shawn Levy To Direct A ‘Star Wars’ Film After His Work On ‘Deadpool 3’ & ‘Stranger Things’

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration Between Acclaimed Anime Studio & Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm already has plenty of “Star Wars” content on the way, both on the big screen and otherwise. Who knows what comes next for movies, as Lucasfilm has been quiet about potential upcoming films from Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson all year. But in terms of upcoming Disney+ series, there’s a ton on the 2023 slate. A new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts in February, with “Ashoka” and “Skeleton Crew” not far behind.
theplaylist.net
Watch: Daniel Craig Stars Busts Moves In A New Vodka Belvedere Ad Directed By Taika Waititi
The thing about filmmaking is, if you want to stay in shape, you’ve got to keep at it; it’s like exercise if you want to be at the top of your game. One way many filmmakers do this, to stay sharp in between projects—especially as some don’t have the privilege to make a film every two years—is to direct commercials. Now someone like Taika Waititi essentially does make a film every two years at least—this summer, he released Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” and next year, in the spring of 2023, he’ll be releasing his Searchlight Pictures soccer team comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Somewhere in all of that, he has the time to star on “Our Flag Means Death,” and executive produce it along with shows like “What We Do In The Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs” (not to mention his “Time Bandits” show is coming soon too). But we love a prolific filmmaker who tries to stay in shape regardless—and or jump at the opportunity to work with an actor they’ve never worked with before.
theplaylist.net
Paul Mescal Doesn’t Think He Has The “Patience” To Join The MCU
With the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close. But Phases 5 and 6 are imminent, and with them, lots of new projects that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need to cast with even more Hollywood talent. But don’t expect up-and-comer Paul Mescal in a Marvel movie anytime soon. He doesn’t have the patience for it.
theplaylist.net
‘At The Mountains Of Madness’: Guillermo del Toro Drops Early VFX Footage From His Scrapped Universal Film
In the early 2010s, Guillermo del Toro and Universal planned an R-rated adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft‘s “In The Mountains Of Madness.” And it was an ambitious project for del Toro, with a $150 million budget and Industrial Light And Magic on board for VFX. But Universal shelved the project at the last minute, leaving Lovecraft fans to wonder what GDT had in mind for the writer’s first big film adaptation.
theplaylist.net
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
theplaylist.net
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Stars In Netflix’s Prequel Series This Christmas
Before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia for the final time in “The Witcher” Season 3 next year, Netflix has something else to tide fans over. Enter “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a limited prequel series to the hit Netflix show, which dives deep into the lore of Andrzej Sapkowskis‘s book series.
theplaylist.net
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Directs Cate Blanchett & The Cast In The Moody Music Video For “Mortar” [Watch]
Can any film this year be more music-centric than “TÁR’”? Todd Field’s acclaimed project follows a legendary (but fictional) composer and conductor’s fall from grace. Its star, Cate Blanchett, perfectly immerses herself in this deeply flawed character in a film that touches upon cancel culture, consequences, and how the world reacts to those they have built up but then want to tear down. The Playlist’s Jack King described the actress’ contribution as “a hydrogen bomb of a performance from Cate Blanchett, inarguably at her best since 2015’s “Carol.” Now, “TÁR” is delving into its musical elements for a one-of-a-kind video.
theplaylist.net
‘Leopard Skin’ Trailer: A Diamond Heist Gone Wrong Gets Worse In New Peacock Limited Series
TV audiences best know actress Carla Gugino for her recent work with Mike Flanagan on Netflix. But Gugino also has a long-time working relationship with another director, Sebastian Gutierrez. In fact, she stars in several of his films, including his 1998 debut “Judas Kiss” and his latest, 2018’s “Elizabeth Harvest.” She also headlines Guiterrez’s 2019 Cinemax crime-comedy series “Jett,” about a world-class ex-thief who slowly regresses back into a life of crime.
theplaylist.net
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
theplaylist.net
HBO Max Sarah Aubrey Has Updates On Several Series Including ‘The Penguin,’ & ‘And Just Like That..’ S2 & More
Since it launched in May 2020, HBO Max has quietly boasted some stellar original programming, including “Tokyo Vice,” “The Flight Attendant,” “And Just Like That…” and more. But there’s plenty of more original series on the way. In a new interview with Variety, HBO Max’s head of originals Sarah Aubrey supplied updates to many of those titles, including the first spinoff to Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman.”
theplaylist.net
‘Tulsa King’: Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Wrote The First Draft Of The Show’s Pilot In Less Than 24 Hours
Is anyone working in Hollywood or TV as prolific as Taylor Sheridan? Even the term prolific may not do Sheridan’s recent output justice. He has four (yes, four) seasons of TV hitting this calendar year, with another, Season 2 of “Mayor Of Kingstown,” hitting Paramount+ next February. Next up? Season 5 of “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” with both premiering this Sunday.
No Bears review – Jafar Panahi’s piercingly self-aware study of film-making and fear
The Iranian director, who was imprisoned in July, crafts a complex meditation on artistic creativity and invisible borders. Earlier this year, the Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi was detained and ordered to serve a six-year prison sentence – the latest politically motivated attempt to silence an artist who has been banned from making movies since 2010. Despite the ban, Panahi has remained a creative thorn in the side of the Iranian authorities. His provocatively entitled This Is Not a Movie (2011) was smuggled out of Iran on a USB drive hidden inside a cake and premiered to great acclaim at Cannes. His next two features, Closed Curtain (2013) and Taxi Tehran (2015), earned him a Silver and Golden Bear respectively at the Berlin film festival, while 3 Faces (2018) won best screenplay at Cannes.
theplaylist.net
‘Rogue Heroes’ Review: Steven Knight’s Newest Series Is A Gloriously Unhinged Recounting Of The Special Air Service [Review]
Every episode of Steven Knight’s new series “Rogue Heroes” begins with a declarative statement: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable … are mostly true.” It’s the sort of pithy postmodern title card that might elicit an eye-roll. Yet it also perfectly encapsulates this rollicking tale of the Special Air Service (SAS) formation during World War II.
theplaylist.net
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
theplaylist.net
‘Mythic Quest’ TV Review: Apple TV+ Comedy Hit Experiences Growing Pains In Third Season
The second season of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” ended in a manner that could have been a series finale, getting several characters to a finish line while blowing up some others. So what now? The sad news is that the sense that the show is rebooting its themes and characters during the third season (and setting up a fourth that has already been commissioned) leads to a bit more lackluster writing than the first couple of years. It’s as if everyone is content to tread water, bouncing around the pool but too often ending up back in the middle. There’s less urgency, less character depth, and less humor. Even as people trade jobs in a manner that defies logic, “Mythic Quest” has become more of an “easy hang-out” show thanks to three seasons’ worth of character work by its undeniably talented ensemble. But the writers this year seem just as unsure of where to go next as some of the characters. There’s a lack of momentum and lack of sharp humor this year that kind of makes the whole thing feel like the mid-season sag on a streaming series. In the end, it will probably be seen as an essential bridge between the sharper first two seasons and what it sets up for what comes next. But it won’t be anyone’s favorite adventure.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Night, And Good Luck’: George Clooney’s 2005 Film To Become A Limited Series For AMC
It’s a shame George Clooney has yet to direct another film as great as 2005’s “Good Night, And Good Luck.” That film, about the 1953 conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and US Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, was a coup for Clooney on every level. It received six Academy Awards noms that year, including Best Picture, and made nearly $55 million on a $7 million budget. It’s easily one of the high marks of Clooney’s career.
theplaylist.net
‘1923’ First Look: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Star In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
As “Yellowstone” Season Five and “Tulsa King” approach their premieres on Paramount Network and Paramount+ this weekend, another Taylor Sheridan series is on the horizon. Enter “1923,” Sheridan’s second “Yellowstone” spinoff after “1883.” “1923” picks up forty years after the events of “1883,” with a new couple leading the Dutton family in Montana. What happens to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton will be revealed in “1923,” but it’s not their show. Instead, this one belongs to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who plays Jacob Dutton, James’ brother, and his wife Cara, respectively.
Comments / 0