nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland
Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
nittanysportsnow.com
Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State win Over Maryland
No. 14 Penn State goes into its Matchup against Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Maryland is coming off a sluggish performance at Wisconsin, where it produced its lowest offensive output in the season in a 23-10 loss. Penn State dominated Indiana on the road, 45-14.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener
Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1
The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Tops No.1 Minnesota, 4-2
No. 8 Penn State traveled to the twin cities to play No. 1 Minnesota in a battle for first place in the Big Ten standings. Penn State was the first team to light the lamp 6:55 into the first period when senior left wing Connor McMenamin ripped a shot past Minnesota goalie Justin Close via a pass from freshmen left defenseman Carter Shade. Penn State’s starting goalie, junior Liam Souliere stood tall in the crease by saving all four shots on goal from the Golden Golfers. The Nittany Lions left the first period with all the momentum with nine shots on goal.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 10
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (9:43 AM)- **This morning, the Penn State staff has offered an offer to 2025 safety Hylton Stubbs from Orange Park, Florida. Stubbs (6’2″, 180-pounds) received the offer from JaJuan Seider. Along with the Nittany Lions, Stubbs also holds offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida Atlantic, South Alabama and Georgia Southern.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65
Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘The Total Package Offensively,’ PSU Men’s Basketball AHC Adam Fisher on New Signee Carey Booth
Penn State men’s basketball signed its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff spoke about the three-man group to media at the Bryce Jordan Center. As part of the press conference, the staff broke down each of Penn State’s three signees;...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 Three-Star Combo Guard Logan Imes Signs Letter of Intent to Penn State
Class of 2023 three-star guard Logan Imes out of Zionsville High School in Zionsville, Indiana has signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Penn State. Imes committed to Penn State on March 29, choosing Penn State over schools such as Creighton, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Imes is...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven
Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 3: It’s onto crabcakes and football
Welcome this week’s brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s win over Indiana and preview what’s to come against Maryland on Saturday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland
Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
