How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland

Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
Walker’s 3 Keys to a Penn State win Over Maryland

No. 14 Penn State goes into its Matchup against Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday as a 10.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Maryland is coming off a sluggish performance at Wisconsin, where it produced its lowest offensive output in the season in a 23-10 loss. Penn State dominated Indiana on the road, 45-14.
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener

Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Loyola (MD)

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1

The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit

No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
Penn State Tops No.1 Minnesota, 4-2

No. 8 Penn State traveled to the twin cities to play No. 1 Minnesota in a battle for first place in the Big Ten standings. Penn State was the first team to light the lamp 6:55 into the first period when senior left wing Connor McMenamin ripped a shot past Minnesota goalie Justin Close via a pass from freshmen left defenseman Carter Shade. Penn State’s starting goalie, junior Liam Souliere stood tall in the crease by saving all four shots on goal from the Golden Golfers. The Nittany Lions left the first period with all the momentum with nine shots on goal.
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 10

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (9:43 AM)- **This morning, the Penn State staff has offered an offer to 2025 safety Hylton Stubbs from Orange Park, Florida. Stubbs (6’2″, 180-pounds) received the offer from JaJuan Seider. Along with the Nittany Lions, Stubbs also holds offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida Atlantic, South Alabama and Georgia Southern.
Penn State Continues Long Range Barrage, Beats Loyola (MD), 90-65

Penn State continued their three-point barrage by hitting 16 three-point shots and had the lead from wire to wire as they defeated Loyola (MD) 90-65 Thursday Night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has made 34 three-pointers in the first two games and scored 90 points or more in each in the first two games. Penn State shot 58 percent from the field and 53 percent from the three-point line.
2024 Four-Star Athlete Derrick McFall Has Penn State in His Top Seven

Derrick McFall, a four-star athlete out of Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas, has narrowed his school choice down to seven, and Penn State has made his final list. Penn State, along with Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU are in the running for McFall. McFall is the No. 15 player in Texas, the No. 19 athlete, and the No. 122 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Penn State made McFall an offer in April.
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland

Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
