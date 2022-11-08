Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 90-65 win over Loyola (MD) at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night. Penn State didn’t break a school record for 3-pointers as it did in its season-opener against Winthrop, but it came close. The team again shot well from beyond the arc. Penn State made 10 treys in the first half and finished with 16 for the night, which is the second-most in school history. Myles Dread had four treys, Cam Wynter had three, and Dallion Johnson and Seth Lundy each had a pair. Penn State finished 16-30 from beyond the arc, improved percentage-wise from the Winthrop game, where it went 18-38.

