Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sydney Kamlager wins election to U.S. House in California's 37th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Counting continues over in Arizona and Nevada, Georgia to hold senate run-off vote
The final results from several key races in the United States have yet to be announced. Counting continues over in Arizona and the state of Nevada, while Georgia will be holding a senate run-off vote in December. Republicans have moved one step closer towards controlling the House, but the fate of the US Senate remains up in the air for now. FRANCE 24's Solange Mougin reports.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:00 p.m. EST
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
AP News Summary at 9:19 p.m. EST
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."
