Everything a First-Timer Should Now about Key west Vacation Rentals
Are you looking for somewhere to stay while on your Key West trip? A vacation rental can offer you more benefits than standard hotel rooms. You can stay in unique, tastefully furnished condos, townhouses, apartments, suites, and homes. These advantages include extra space and conveniences. You can book a private property with large interiors and outdoor space or rent an oceanfront condo with facilities. Whatever your preferences are for your Key West home, we have a rental property to suit them all.
speedonthewater.com
Key West Poker Run Wednesday Departure Wave Canceled
Participants slated to depart tomorrow from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and other nearby South Florida cities for the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run will have to wait at least another day. With subtropical storm Nicole predicted to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in the region, the waterways will effectively be shut down this evening and will not reopen until Thursday.
keysweekly.com
POWERBOATS PUSH THE ENVELOPE; TEAM VISITS KEY WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Race week kicked off in Key West on Nov. 6, when powerboats paraded down Duval Street, showing off sleek lines and huge horsepower. Organizers from Raceworld Offshore switched gears on Nov. 7 and brought a winning powerboat team to Key West High School, where the crew spoke with students. The...
225batonrouge.com
This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state
Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
NBC Miami
Man Who Disliked US, Wanted to Return to Cuba Stole Boat in Florida Keys: Sheriff
A man who disliked living in the United States and wanted to go back to Cuba stole a boat in the Florida Keys but was caught while heading south, authorities said. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was found south Key West Monday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials said Torres...
keysweekly.com
CROWDS FORCE FLOAT FROM FANTASY FEST PARADE; BLACK COMMUNITY BLAMES RACISM
Members of Key West’s black community are crying foul, accusing Fantasy Fest organizers and some city police officers of racism — a claim organizers and police ardently deny. A Fantasy Fest parade float, organized by residents of Bahama Village and featuring black dancers in African costumes, was turned...
keysweekly.com
LISSETTE CUERVO CAREY IS KEY WEST’S NEWEST CITY COMMISSIONER
One of the tightest races of Election Day was the nonpartisan race for the District 4 seat on the Key West city commission. Lissette Cuervo Carey beat Kim Highsmith by just 18 votes. The district is a largely residential one in Key West’s New Town area, where many homes suffered...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST‘S HOUSING DIRECTOR GONE AFTER 4 MONTHS
Key West’s new and oft-touted community housing manager didn’t last long. Demetria Simpson, hired to help address the city’s housing crisis, started work in July, and was terminated on Friday, Nov. 4 by City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Disappointing circumstances led to Demetria Simpson returning to her home...
floridapolitics.com
Jim Mooney sails to victory over Adam Gentle in Keys-spanning HD 120
The race was marked by mutual respect between the two candidates. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Mooney won the right to represent south Miami-Dade and all of the Keys in Monroe County through 2024 on Tuesday, when he clinched a second term in the Legislature’s lower chamber. With 101 of...
flkeysnews.com
Police say a truck towing a pro racing speedboat killed a man in the Keys, then took off
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a truck towing a professional racing speedboat Saturday night in the Florida Keys. The 47-year-old man was the second cyclist killed that day in the Keys. Another person, Albert Joseph Mello, Jr., 69, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
flkeysnews.com
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
keysweekly.com
BREAKING NEWS: KEY WEST CITY ATTORNEY SUBMITS SCATHING RESIGNATION LETTER
Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith called it quits on Wednesday, Nov. 9, tendering a scathing resignation to the mayor and city commissioners after 16 years as their lead legal counsel. Smith will become co-general counsel for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority with attorney Bob Feldman, as of the water...
Comments / 1