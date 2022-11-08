Read full article on original website
Related
'The Crown' review: A new cast returns to a dark era for The Royals
Season five of the Netflix series sits in the shadow of the queen's death.
'Aftersun' review: One of the best—and most affecting—movies of the year
A deceptively minor drama about how we create memories, and how they affect us.
'Armageddon Time' review: Portrait of the filmmaker as a privileged young man
James Gray's autobiographical drama rejects nostalgia in favor of didactic self-critique.
'The English' review: Emily Blunt's Western gets lost on the trail
There's not enough grit or grandeur in this underwhelming Amazon series about Old West revenge.
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0