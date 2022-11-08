Slide 1 of 10: Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic companies. It's developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips in people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Elon Musk is known for his high-profile companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but the billionaire also has a handful of unusual ventures. He says he started one of them to achieve "symbiosis" between the human brain and artificial intelligence.Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. It's developing a device that would be embedded in a person's brain, where it would record brain activity and potentially stimulate it. Musk has compared the technology to a "FitBit in your skull."Musk also had twins with top Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Insider was first to report.While Musk likes to talk up his futuristic vision for the technology, the tech has some potential near-term medical applications.Here's everything you need to know about Neuralink:

7 DAYS AGO