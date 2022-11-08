Read full article on original website
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Oculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill people
Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey says he has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.“NerveGear” has been designed so that if someone dies in a game they are playing or experience they are in, they would die in real life at the same time, according to the tech entrepreneur.The system detects the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies.Once the red shows, three modules explode, “instantly destroying the brain of the user”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fishFacebook owner Meta to lay off thousands of employees
This new VR headset will kill you if you die in an online game
Palmer Luckey, the guy who co-founded the virtual reality (VR) headset-making company Oculus, has now made another VR headset that can kill you if you die in an online game. Luckey's company was acquired by Facebook, now Meta, and his product is now a critical component of the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg plans to build the company around.
Disturbing discovery after creepy AI-generated woman found ‘lurking’ in memory of intelligent machine
A CREEPY image of a female has been discovered lingering in an AI's mind, the product of some unintentional programming. Artificial intelligence machines have always promoted efficiency, but recently many people have expressed fear of them becoming sentient. Swedish musician Supercomposite shared that fear after discovering an AI-generated image of...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
A face only a mother could love: Terrifying photo shows what an ant looks like close-up
No, this photo doesn't portray one of the new creatures on HBO's "House of the Dragon," or an outtake from a horror movie. It's an award-winning close-up photo of ... an ant.
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
Slide 1 of 10: Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic companies. It's developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips in people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Elon Musk is known for his high-profile companies like Tesla and SpaceX, but the billionaire also has a handful of unusual ventures. He says he started one of them to achieve "symbiosis" between the human brain and artificial intelligence.Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. It's developing a device that would be embedded in a person's brain, where it would record brain activity and potentially stimulate it. Musk has compared the technology to a "FitBit in your skull."Musk also had twins with top Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, Insider was first to report.While Musk likes to talk up his futuristic vision for the technology, the tech has some potential near-term medical applications.Here's everything you need to know about Neuralink:
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Close These Apps ASAP For A Faster Phone
One day your iPhone is working just fine and dandy at a speed that doesn’t make you sit up and take note of anything strange happening to it. A few seconds after you attempt to visit a webpage, you’re there. A few minutes after you attempt to downloa...
EA has cancelled a beloved franchise for good
As per several reports, Electronic Arts will be shutting down Project CARS as it is not compatible with the rest of the publisher's portfolio of racing and simulation titles. The first and second games in the series received warm reviews, praising the graphics as well as the ways that it stood apart and surpassed aspects from competitors like Gran Turismo and Forza. Of course, Project CARS 3 was more wobbly than a Reliant Robin, scrapping everything that made the series what it was for an arcade style approach.
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2
It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
PS5's best SSD expansion just got a stellar price cut ahead of Black Friday
WD Black's drive has 35% off its typical list price, ideal for your PlayStation 5's storage expansion this Black Friday sales period
Meta Quest Pro Review: A Very Expensive VR Experiment That Doesn't Have a Target Audience
CNBC's Sofia Pitt has been testing the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro since it went on sale Oct. 25. So far in 2022, Meta has lost $9.4 billion betting on the metaverse. The Meta Quest Pro is a very expensive experiment to figure out the use cases for the metaverse. I've...
Apple On Track To Launch Its Mixed Reality Headset By Mid-2023
The latest predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Digitimes suggest that Apple's first mixed reality headset could be introduced as early as 2023.
Tesla Just Made Its Charging Plug An Open Standard: Why That's A Huge Deal
Tesla is opening its charging technology to other car makers, called the North American Charging Standard. It remains to be seen if others will adopt it.
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
Razer's Customizable Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 And PC Controller Costs A Pretty Penny
Razer is back with another controller for competitive gamers, specifically those who are loyal to the PlayStation 5 and who have a generous gaming budget.
