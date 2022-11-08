Read full article on original website
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
John King shows Democrats' possible but very difficult path to keep the House
CNN's John King looks at close House races across the country and explains how Democrats could possibly keep control of the chamber.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN — The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the US...
Teachers and business owner who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Mexico City Airbnb brought light to those around them, families say
Families of three Americans who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented residence in Mexico City ahead of Dia de Los Muertos -- or Day of the Dead -- celebrations identified them as two New Orleans teachers and the owner of a Virginia Beach-based candle business.
Dave Chappelle hosts 'SNL' tonight. Here's a timeline of controversies surrounding his jokes about transgender people
Dave Chappelle is drawing scrutiny for hosting "SNL" after making a series of widely criticized jokes aimed at transgender people. Here's a look at recent controversies surrounding his Netflix specials and other comments.
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Tunnel discovered beneath Egyptian temple may lead to Cleopatra's tomb, archaeologist says
Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist at the University of Santo Domingo, has been searching for the lost tomb of Cleopatra for nearly 20 years. Now she believes she's made a pivotal breakthrough.
Holocaust survivor left on a bench as a baby finds new family at 80
When Alice Grusová was a baby, her parents left her on a train station bench, with no idea of what would become of her.
Cruise ship docks in Sydney after 800 people on board infected by COVID outbreak
The Majestic Princess had 4,600 passengers and crew aboard when the COVID outbreak began hallway through a 12-day cruise around New Zealand.
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous,...
Man in Scotland confirmed to be US rape suspect, Scottish court rules
A man in Scotland is a rape suspect wanted in the United States, a Scottish court ruled Friday, despite the man's claims that he is not the person authorities are looking for and that he never visited the US in his life.
As major powers meet in Asia, the rest of the world is pressed to pick a side
World leaders are converging in Phnom Penh this weekend for the first in a series of international summits in Southeast Asia over the coming week, where divisions between major powers and conflict threaten to overshadow talks.
New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites
This week in travel: Europe's most underrated destinations, the world's spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls into their business- and first-class suites.
Rainn Wilson announces name change to raise climate change awareness
Rainn Wilson has "changed" his name and is inviting others to do the same.
Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China's growing influence in Southeast Asia
President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as "the heart of my administration's Indo-Pacific strategy" as he seeks to counter China's growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday.
Biden says US is back as a leader on fighting climate change as he urges all nations to step up their ambitions
President Joe Biden on Friday used a short visit to the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt to tell the world the United States was ready to take back its leadership role on fighting a warming planet after the passage of one of the president's key priorities.
