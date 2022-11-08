Much of the anti abortion opposition is coming from women who have had abortions or men who have paid for abortions and who now have guilty consciences so they're seeking to absolve themselves from their sins by denying others the same right! It was convenient for them to help them move on with their lives, but now they want to deny everybody else the same opportunity to do the same! Typical republican rhetoric - "do as I say but not as I do!" We're all SO SICK of republican hypocrisy and anti-American acts of stripping people of their Rights! VOTE BLUE ALL THE WAY DOWN THE BALLOT FOR FREEDOM!
"Pro life" forced birthers murder doctors, burn down clinics and constantly harass women for decades. Google Dr George Tiller, Dr Barnett Slepian, Dr David Gunn, all doctors murdered by forced birthers!
