Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Biden admin divided over path ahead for Ukraine as top US general Milley pushes for diplomacy
Washington CNN — During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, America’s top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has in recent weeks led a strong push to seek a diplomatic solution as fighting heads toward a winter lull. But Milley’s position is not...
US plans to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammo from South Korea for Ukraine
CNN — The US intends to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to find available weaponry for the high-intensity battles unfolding in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the US...
Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians
Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post -- a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka.
Opinion: Putin can cling on to power, but his legend is dead
CNN — Despite some frenzied speculation around Russia’s loss of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson this week, it is still too soon to predict when and how President Vladimir Putin will surrender power – whether it will be because he is ousted, retires or simply dies in office.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Sister of executed Iranian wrestler arrested and identified by state news as 'agent'
Iranian officials said they have identified the "Iran International agent" arrested Thursday as Elham Afkari, the sister of famous Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed two years ago, according to state news agency IRNA.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Liz Cheney calls election results ‘clear victory for team normal’ and rejection of Trump
CNN — Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said the results of this week’s midterm elections were “a clear victory for Team Normal,” and a “rejection of the toxicity” of former President Donald Trump. “I think that it was a clear victory for Team Normal,...
Russia's withdrawal from half of Kherson is both humiliating and unsurprising
Russia's Defense Ministry says its troops are preparing to withdraw from a large part of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, in a move that's humiliating but also -- after the developments of recent weeks -- unsurprising.
Pence reveals what Trump said as he tried to persuade him to reject elections results on Jan 6
In an upcoming book about his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence reveals new details about his relationship with Donald Trump. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Big blow to Putin as Russia orders to withdraw from Kherson
Russia's Defense Ministry says its troops are preparing to withdraw from a large part of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson. CNN's Nic Robertson has more.
What's next for Ukraine following Kherson liberation? CNN military analyst explains
Retired Air Force Col. Colonel Cedric Leighton explains the significance of the Kherson liberation and predicts the next steps for the Ukrainian military.
Russia’s loss of Kherson signals change in Putin’s strategy
The Russian decision to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson to defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River was driven by sound military logic. Russian control of the city could only be maintained at a steep price in troops and materiel. Operationally, the withdrawal should help the Russians stabilise their defensive positions over the winter. Strategically, the withdrawal is an unambiguous Russian defeat.
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is privately "very angry" after a disappointing performance for Republicans in the midterm elections.
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
CNN — Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for – Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp...
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi's next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans.
Iranians mark 'Bloody Friday' as thousands protest in southeast flashpoint
Thousands of Iranians protested in the restive southeast on Friday to mark a Sept. 30 crackdown by security forces known as "Bloody Friday" as the country's clerical rulers battled persistent nationwide unrest.
Explained: How much damage can North Korea's weapons do?
North Korea's weapons and missile tests have become more sophisticated over the years. CNN's Paula Hancocks looks at some of the country's main weapons and the damage they can do.
Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and was set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
