Read full article on original website
jgatto
4d ago
Citizens are weary of this theatrical production. Please get back to work and quit wasting money as well as illegally detaining citizens!
Reply(155)
251
PINOCCHIO JOE DID THAT
4d ago
TRUMP2024 joe Biden and democrats have destroyed 401k's with their bad politics . vote red if want to actually to retire before your dead.
Reply(30)
133
Edhardroad
4d ago
I am so sick of this crap that I cannot wait until the Republicans take the House and disband Queen 👑 Nancy Polosi's, phoney-bologna partisan Commission ❗
Reply(22)
101
Related
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole
For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’ or ‘food fight’
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won't be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a 'circus'. Liz Cheney has vowed that the House January 6 select committee will not allow former president Donald Trump to turn his testimony into a “circus”. The Wyoming Republican made the assurance in...
Mike Pence Slams Donald Trump’s Actions After The Election In New Bombshell Book: 'A New Low' That 'Went Downhill From There'
It doesn’t look like Mike Pence and Donald Trump will ever get back to the way things were, as Pence has continued to slam the 76-year-old former president in his forthcoming memoir, So Help Me God, which is due to be released on November 15th. “A new low”. The...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
Lawyers Slam Donald Trump's Video Deposition In His Latest Lawsuit: 'Who Does He Think He Is?'
Lawyers have slammed the fact that Donald Trump will not be appearing in court and his testimony will be provided via video deposition in his latest lawsuit involving Efrain Galicia, the activist of Mexican origin who alleged that Trump’s security assaulted him outside Trump Towers during a peaceful protest back in September 2015, under his instruction.
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break
Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 780