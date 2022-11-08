This Delicious Mexican-Style Vegan Elote Recipe Is Filled With Gut-Healthy Prebiotic Fiber To Help Boost Digestion

Read full article on original website
Related
6 Vegan Foods Packed with Beta Glucan, a Type of Fiber That’s Key for Maintaining Heart and Gut Health
As ingredients like functional mushrooms are becoming more and more popular, so are the powerhouse nutrients they contain, like beta glucan. A type of fiber, beta glucan boasts an impressive number of health benefits. When looking at fiber as a whole, only about five percent of Americans eat the daily...
Inspired by Asian Flavors, Yishi Oatmeal Is Gluten-Free and Packed With Gut-Healthy Fiber and Plant-Based Protein
In the U.S., comfort food carries sentimental value and is often synonymous with what we grew up eating as kids, like a slice of pepperoni pizza or a warm bowl of macaroni and cheese. For Lin Jiang, the CEO, and founder of Yishi Foods, an Asian-inspired oatmeal company, comfort food isn’t quite the same. After moving stateside alone to pursue a college education, Jiang found herself craving the dishes she grew up eating in China.
Easy vegan Thanksgiving recipes that work for any holiday dinner
Try these vegan Thanksgiving side dishes for a delicious addition to any holiday dinner table.
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin
When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes
Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Grow Longer Eyelashes
This article has been updated since its initial07/20/22 publish date. While a great mascara or some high-quality extensions can do wonders when it comes to creating the illusion of longer, thicker eyelashes, there’s nothing quite like the sati...
Trying To Decide Whether To Stay in or Leave a Relationship? Start With the 5-Second ‘Wardrobe Test’
If you’ve ever reached the critical juncture in a relationship of deciding whether to commit or exit, you may be familiar with how this one choice can balloon into various questions. Are the things you dislike in a partner relationship red flags or dealbreakers, or are they merely reflective of preferences? Are your relationship doubts rooted in your partner’s actions or more so in your own insecurity or fears surrounding your ability to find the “right” partner? Does the relationship really need a spark, or is a loving partnership with a “Very Nice Person” good enough? Well, according to Hinge’s relationship scientist Logan Ury, author of How To Not Die Alone, there may be a simpler way to get a gut check on all of the above, and it’s called the “wardrobe test.”
Ditch Your Gel Mani for ‘Dazzle Dry,’ a Better-for-Nails Polish That Dries in 5 Minutes and Won’t Chip for a Full Week
A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
Oprah’s Favorite Leggings Are Secretly on Major Sale Right Now—Grab a Pair Before the Rest of the Internet Catches On
It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for hot-and-sour squash Thai curry
One of my favourite earthly pleasures is a Thai curry. For years, my favourite was the type of green curry you can find only in Thai kitchens situated in English pubs (a wonderful phenomenon), but after a recent trip to Phuket, that has been trumped by gaeng som, or hot-and-sour curry. It’s hugely enlivening, and rescued from being eye-wateringly tart by a touch of sweetness and some heat. The original dish is clear and soupy, which works in the searing Thai sun, but I’ve added some cashews to give it a silky and rich sauce that’s more suited to autumnal British weather.
I’m reverse aging – people say I look eight years younger than I am thanks to four ‘natural facelift’ tips
A WOMAN who uses natural healing methods to nourish her body and skin has revealed the daily steps she takes to do so. Lidija, who goes by the TikTok handle @highvibeceo, shared the four skincare tricks she does to heal her skin and look younger than she actually is. In...
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
7 Sweatshirts With Ruffles That Add a Flair of Fancy to Your Comfiest Look
The year was 2020—It was the beginning of the pandemic, and I, along with most of the world, started working from home. Comfort was king, and sweatshirts slowly started to become my daily uniform. Fast forward to today, and my closet is overflowing with more sweatshirts than any reasonable person should own—I’m actually wearing one as I write this, so to say my love for them runs deep is an understatement.
7 Protein-Packed, Dairy-Free Coffee Drink Recipes That’ll Give You Major Morning (and All-Day) Energy
Mornings can be a frantic hustle to get out the door on time... especially after hitting the snooze button fifteen times (it happens). Between remembering where you left the keys, feeding the pets, and guzzling a large mug of steaming hot coffee, grabbing something to eat for breakfast is easy to forget. Not cool!
The New ‘Skin Hero’ Serum Has a Derm-Beloved Ingredient That Gives You All the Benefits of Retinol—Without the Bad Stuff
I’ve got a confession. I’m in my forties and don’t use retinol. Shocking, I know, but I’ve always been hesitant about officially adding it to my skin-care routine and having to deal with the so-called “retinol uglies” (aka, "skin purging," which is basically when your skin breaks out before it gets better).
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters
Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
No More Grey Yolks: This Easy Chef Technique Will Give You Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs Every Time
Just like potatoes, there are hundreds of ways to cook an egg. Scrambled, over easy, poached, sunny-side up... the list goes on and on. However, one of the most classic (and easy) ways to cook this protein-packed ingredient is by boiling them in a pot of hot water, aka making hard-boiled eggs.
I Tested 20 Top-Rated Anti-Thinning Shampoos Over the Span of 6 Months—And These Are the 9 Best Ones
Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0