The big day is finally here: Nov. 8, Election Day. Montanans who haven’t already mailed or delivered an absentee ballot will go to their local polling place today to cast the votes that will elect Montana’s two congressional representatives, two justices on the state Supreme Court, two seats on the Public Service Commission, a gaggle of seats in the state House and Senate, and approve or decline a couple of ballot initiatives. (Check our 2022 Election Guide for the full run-down of races and a plethora of information you can use to help inform your decisions.)

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO