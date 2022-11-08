Read full article on original website
Zinke wins race for Montana’s western U.S. House district
Republican Ryan Zinke has won the race to represent Montana’s newly created western U.S. House district. With all precincts reported, Zinke received 120,285 votes. Energy attorney Monica Tranel, a Missoula Democrat, received 112,271 votes, four points behind Zinke. John Lamb, a Norris farmer running on the Libertarian ticket, came in third with 9,304 votes. Zinke declared victory Wednesday night, and the Associated Press called the race for him Thursday morning.
Montanans reject LR-131 ‘Born Alive’ referendum
Montana ballot initiative LR-131 failed muster among voters this week, with ballot counts Thursday morning showing the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act was shot down by more than 22,500 votes. The Montana secretary of state’s office reported 53% of voters opposed LR-131 and 47% voted in favor. The Associated Press...
Brown concedes state Supreme Court race to Gustafson
Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson is poised to serve a second term on Montana’s highest court after winning her race for re-election against attorney and Republican Public Service Commission President James Brown. With roughly 70% percent of precincts reporting, Gustafson held an 8 point lead over Brown, a...
County officials report relatively smooth election
Election Day 2022 kicked off with what Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office characterized as some disappointing news. Shortly before 9 a.m., the office’s My Voter page was down, rendering users incapable of accessing Montana’s widely touted waypoint for voter-specific information including polling place locations, voter status and sample ballots.
Montana election results: what we know so far
U.S HOUSE MT-01 Republican Ryan Zinke is on track to return to Congress, this time in Montana’s newly created western U.S. House district, though a small handful of counties have yet to fully report their results and the standings could change. Zinke leads the pack with 109,702 votes and...
It’s Election Day. You’re in the right place.
The big day is finally here: Nov. 8, Election Day. Montanans who haven’t already mailed or delivered an absentee ballot will go to their local polling place today to cast the votes that will elect Montana’s two congressional representatives, two justices on the state Supreme Court, two seats on the Public Service Commission, a gaggle of seats in the state House and Senate, and approve or decline a couple of ballot initiatives. (Check our 2022 Election Guide for the full run-down of races and a plethora of information you can use to help inform your decisions.)
Gianforte administration opens door to religious vax exemptions in childcare
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services is declining to enforce vaccination requirements for licensed childcare facilities that grant religious exemptions to participants. The decision comes three months after the department proposed a formal rule to loosen religious exemption standards for childcare settings, a policy that was opposed...
Groups appeal Badger-Two Medicine oil and gas lease decision
The Pikuni Traditionalists Association, a group representing the cultural and religious interests of the Blackfeet Tribe, has appealed a ruling reinstating a federal oil and gas lease in the Badger-Two Medicine. Today’s appeal represents the latest development in a 40-year saga over federal energy permitting in a 165,000-acre region of...
Montana youth mental health needs on the rise
This story references suicide and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Young people in Montana were twice as likely to die by suicide than in the rest of the country during the last...
University system to explore ‘sprint degrees’￼
Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly. A pilot program, which is currently under development with a target...
LION awards MTFP “Business of the Year” at national conference ￼
AUSTIN, TX — Montana Free Press was named “Business of the Year” at the 2022 LION Local Journalism Awards, national honors that draw hundreds of applicants from newsrooms across the country. MTFP also took top honors in the categories of “General Excellence: Operational Resilience” for its innovative,...
The Zinke, Tranel (and Lamb) show
At the beginning of his political career, Ryan Zinke was a Prius-driving state senator from Whitefish with a moderate Republican persona who courted support from conservationists and voted against an anti-abortion measure in the Montana Legislature. Part of Zinke’s image as a former Navy SEAL was his willingness to forge an independent political identity resistant to outside pressure, either from Democrats or his own party’s right flank.
Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch￼
Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry leaders and hi-viz-clad apprentice tradespeople, the governor’s press conference focused on his administration’s decision to...
COPP dismisses complaints against ACLU, MontPIRG and Forward Montana￼
On Thursday, Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan dismissed a trio of complaints filed last week by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen against three Montana-based nonprofits that recently won a lawsuit against her office. In each decision, Mangan determined that Jacobsen’s allegations were “frivolous” and “unsupported by evidence.”
Montana backs away from innovative hospital payment model. ￼
Montana is signaling it might step away from an innovative way of setting the prices its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services, an approach that has saved the state millions of dollars and become a model for health plans nationwide. The plan gained national renown among employers and...
Federal trial sees doctors, patients testify against vaccine-choice law
More than a dozen medical professionals and other witnesses took the stand in federal court this week to urge a judge to overturn portions of House Bill 702, the Montana law that broadly prohibits workplace vaccine mandates and discrimination based on vaccine status. The bench trial, held in Missoula before...
How well do you know your PSCs?
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. A little-known fact about...
NorthWestern pitches utility regulators on ‘reliability rider’
NorthWestern Energy is pitching Montana’s utility regulating board on a new mechanism to recover costs associated with building power plants. NorthWestern, an investor-owned utility that serves approximately 400,000 Montana households, has crafted a “reliability rider” that it describes as a “more efficient regulatory alternative” to a rate case process. It says other states have implemented similar cost-recovery mechanisms and describes it as part of the company’s effort to secure “reliable, safe energy service” for its customers.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
Ann Bukacek and John Repke: Two views vie for one seat on the PSC
For nearly a decade, Montana’s five-member utility board has been dominated by Republican commissioners. Voters haven’t elected a Democrat to the state Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utility companies in the power, water, garbage and telecommunications industries, since Gail Gutsche and John Vincent won their respective races and served four-year terms starting in 2009.
