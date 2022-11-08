Read full article on original website
Related
England’s united nations of football: 32 teams, one World Cup – and a lot of excited kids
Toby lives in Salisbury, but used to live in Catalonia (near his hero Lionel Messi). He saw Argentina win the Copa América against Brazil in 2021. My mum is from Argentina and my dad is from England – if they meet in this World Cup, it will be fun to watch them arguing! My mum went to the stadium in Buenos Aires to see a game in the 1978 tournament, when she was younger than me. She’s always telling me about people celebrating in the street when Argentina won.
Cop27: protests expected in Sharm el-Sheikh and around the world – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
Comments / 0