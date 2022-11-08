ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Breaking down best chances to see snow Monday in Oklahoma

Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. Entering the weekend, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Saturday evening. Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Fort Sill Adding A New Cold Weather 5k-10k Event

Even though Southwest Oklahoma is the home of incredibly hot weather, our cold sports events are shockingly popular. Medicine Park does the Polar Bear Plunge. Lawton has the Frost Your Fanny 5k. Fort Sill usually hosts the Polar Bear 5k, but in 2022, MWR is adding a new run event with the Reindeer 5k & 10k.
FORT SILL, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Beware of Wild Turkey Attacks This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here and as we prepare for our annual feast it's only appropriate that we take a moment to recognize the majestic turkey. These birds make the ultimate sacrifice to make our holiday meal possible and delicious. It's not Thanksgiving without turkey, at least in my honest, humble non-bias opinion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Loaded crispy bacon mashed potatoes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This impressive side dish will have everyone coming back for seconds. It’s all the ingredients of a twice-baked potato in an easy-to-make bowl of mashed potatoes. This may become your new family favorite. Ingredients. 2 1/2 (3) lb russet potatoes peeled and cubed. 2...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
OKLAHOMA STATE
