Read full article on original website
Related
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Delish
Can You Freeze Mashed Potatoes?
So, you have leftover mashed potatoes. Maybe you just hosted a holiday dinner, or you're prepping your side dishes ahead of time to save critical stove space. Either way, you need to find a way to extend the lifespan of this creamy, buttery side. If you're storing a potato dish...
therecipecritic.com
Mushroom Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
Delish
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
If green beans dressed up as cheesy garlic bread, they would become these Parmesan roasted green beans. Tossed in garlic and black pepper and showered with cheese, this simply irresistible side will steal the spotlight at every holiday table. Sprinkling a thin layer of mozzarella over the shredded Parmesan gives...
Delish
Mashed Potato Casserole
Mashed potato casserole is the ultimate holiday side dish we’ve all been waiting for. It's bound to find its way onto your holiday dinner table at some point during the season, but it makes a great side dish any time of the year. It's creamy, fluffy, and oh so cheesy.
4 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dishes From Ina Garten
Last-minute Thanksgiving dishes from cookbook author Ina Garten include desserts, such as brownie pudding and apple tart, to classics sides like roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Delish
Turkey Seasoning
Chances are, if you’re already making holiday dinners, you’ve got all the spices needed to make a quick and delicious turkey seasoning. Making your own spice mix not only saves you the cost, but also gives you the freedom to customize to your liking! Use this turkey seasoning for your Thanksgiving turkey or any time you want to roast a big bird.
Perfect Steamed Broccoli
Perfectly steamed broccoli can be a simple side to serve on its own, smothered in sauce, or tossed with cooked pasta or rice. In this easy step-by-step recipe, learn how to prep and steam broccoli so that it is vibrantly green and crisp-tender every single time. While roasted vegetables are...
Delish
Turkey à la King
Turkey à la King is a comforting one-skillet recipe made with cooked turkey and vegetables simmered in a luxurious white cream sauce. It makes a great leftovers meal for turkey and veggies that isn’t a run-of-the-mill turkey sandwich. Turkey à la King tastes just like chicken pot pie filling without the pie crust, making it super-simple to put together.
Delish
Sheet-Pan Maple-Bacon Green Beans
Eating your veggies isn’t hard when there’s crispy bacon, tender, blistered Birds Eye® Steamfresh® Whole Green Beans, and a zingy maple vinaigrette involved. This side dish is fancy enough for holiday dinner and easy enough for weeknights. Cooking bacon and beans on the same sheet pan means less cleanup and more delicious flavor for the final dish.
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
TODAY.com
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie
Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
agupdate.com
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread Will Be the Most Talked-About Dish at Thanksgiving Dinner
From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.
therecipecritic.com
Peppermint Pie with an Oreo Crust
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you are looking for the perfect holiday dessert, then this is it! This peppermint pie with an oreo crust has all of the flavors that you want to serve your guests throughout the season. It’s creamy and delicious, and you won’t be able to stop at one slice!
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Earthquake Cake
Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1 box)...
On cold nights, there's nothing as comforting as a flaky pot pie packed with roasted chicken
Rich, dense and packed with a filling bordering on stew-like, the pot pie may be the paramount example of cold-weather comfort food. With a crumbly, buttery crust that could just as well hold a ton of apple pie filling, pot pie often contains chicken as the primary protein. Many also boast turkey, duck or other proteins.
Delish
Shake 'N Bake Is Ditching Plastic Shaker Bags
Keto Fried Chicken Is Our New Go-To Chicken Meal Keto Fried Chicken Is Our New Go-To Chicken Meal. Shake 'N Bake is known for shaking things up, but that usually pertains to seasoning meat. This time around, the shake-up involves sustainability. According to a news release shared today, boxes of...
Delish
A Love Letter To Jell-O Salads (And Grandma)
The holidays are notorious for bubbling up memories around family and food. And for many people, especially those of us from the Midwest, some of these memories will inevitably be of Jell-O salad. You know what I’m talking about—that bright, wiggly, artificially colored slime. The retro Jell-O salad is either...
Comments / 0