Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Winning $2.6 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - It may not be worth over $2 billion, but one lucky winner is the proud owner of $2.6 million lottery ticket in Chester County. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage at 521 East Lancaster Avenue for the November 8 drawing.
Bus carrying migrants from Texas could arrive in Philadelphia by Monday, mayor's office says
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials say they are preparing for the possible arrival of a bus load of migrants from Texas in the coming days. In a statement to FOX 29, Mayor Jim Kenney's Office said a bus carrying 52 migrants could leave Texas on Saturday and be in Philadelphia as early as Monday.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Josh Shapiro declared winner in Pennsylvania Governor's race
Josh Shapiro was declared the winner in the state's gubernatorial race as ballots continue to be counted in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
2 Pa. House races still too close to call, affirming importance of voting
After Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania House races are still too close to call. Voters in parts of Montgomery and Bucks counties are still waiting to learn which candidate will represent them in the state House.
Pa. State Police report increase in home burglaries targeting Asian-American restaurant owners
Police say thieves are following victims from work, disguising themselves with yellow safety vests or posing as landscapers, and working as teams with at least one person going into the home, while the other waits in a getaway car. So far this year, statewide, police estimate at least $1 million stolen in cash and personal property, like jewelry, from Asian-Americans’ homes.
Tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on Pennsylvania roadway
ATGLEN, Pa. - No injuries were reported when police say a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturned and blocked a Pennsylvania roadway on Thursday night. Emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Lower Valley Road and Gap Newport Pike around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash. The overturned tanker...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Oz does not concede in Pa. Senate race, vows to wait until all ballots are counted
Pennsylvania's Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz did not conceded after Lt. Governor John Fetterman was declared the winner. He said he is going to wait until all ballots are counted. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Weather Authority: Winds will howl overnight into Saturday as remnants of Nicole roll across the region
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley braces for high winds as round two of the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole cross the region. Nicole, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane, is now a tropical depression making its way up the East Coast. According to FOX 29's Scott...
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel
Burlington County, N.J. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May. Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th. Rivera...
Police: Vehicle linked to Kensington mass shooting leads police on chase from Philadelphia to Evesham Township
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Delaware police department holds gala for local youth to strengthen community relations
CLAYMONT, Del. - A Delaware police department held a special gala for the local youth on Thursday in an effort to strengthen relations with troubled communities. The New Castle County Division of Police organized the ‘Police and Princess Ball’ at the Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center in Claymont.
Weather Authority: Wednesday to be dry, chilly ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday will be a dry, cooler day in the Delaware Valley due to a temperature drop and windy conditions. Early morning temperatures across the area will begin in the 30s and 40s, much cooler than the morning temps the area saw days prior. Ten-mile-per-hour winds are also adding...
Police: Driver, vehicle involved in pursuit not believed to be connected to Kensington mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say at least one person was arrested after police chased a vehicle believed to be linked to a shooting from Philadelphia to Evesham Township on Wednesday night. Officers first spotted the vehicle with several people inside near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 9:30 p.m.,...
