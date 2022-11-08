LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He does have vision impairment, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. Rollie is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO