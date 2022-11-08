Read full article on original website
Local veteran, patriot honored at Paducah award ceremony
PADUCAH — Every year on Nov. 11, Americans unite to celebrate and honor the veterans who served our nation — whether it be during war or peacetime. Many people confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, but the two holidays are completely different. Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember those who have died during military service. Veterans Day, on the other hand, is a celebration of all U.S. military veterans.
Salem, Kentucky native to compete in national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
Light to Unite ceremony held at McCracken County Courthouse to honor Purple Heart veterans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Light to Unite ceremony was held Friday evening in McCracken County to honor Purple Heart recipients on Veterans Day. The Purple Heart — originally introduced by Gen. George Washington in 1782, according to the Department of Veteran's Affairs — is the nation's oldest military award. The medal is presented to U.S. military service members who were wounded or killed because of enemy action.
Washington Street warming center opens, needs volunteers
PADUCAH — If you need a warm place to stay on cold nights or want to help this season, you can visit Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center. The church will host a walk-up warming center to house any person on nights when the lower temperature is 40° or below. The warming center is at 739 Washington St., a property next door to the main building.
McCracken County Community Career Endowment announces Class XIII PaxtonScholars recipients
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment has announced the selection of six African American high school juniors enrolled in the in the Paducah Independent or the McCracken County School District as Class XIII participants in the 2022 PaxtonScholars Program. The students selected for Class XIII...
WKCTC student club offers free ultrasounds in exchange for pantry donations
PADUCAH — The Diagnostic Medical Sonography student club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College aims to help students in need for the Thanksgiving holiday with its Sound Off for Hunger Food Drive. The club is offering a variety of free nondiagnostic ultrasound exams to those who bring a...
94-year-old singing Veteran wows patients, staff at Baptist Health Paducah
PADUCAH — At 10 a.m. on Veterans Day morning, staff and patients gathered around the entrance to Baptist Health Paducah, waiting patiently for Elmer Roberson to begin singing. Roberson held on to a small American Flag as he began singing in the silent room, belting out "God Bless America."
WWII veteran memorial
The real man of 'Steele': Metropolis honors hometown veteran. Metropolis, Illinois, is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, the community celebrated a real-life hometown hero, John Marvin Steele, whose remarkable story of bravery was captured in the book and film "The Longest Day."
The real man of 'Steele': Metropolis honors hometown veteran
The real man of "Steele" — that's how Metropolis, Illinois, city leaders and family members describe Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a WWII paratrooper. Metropolis is a city known as the home of Superman. But this Veterans Day, locals decided to celebrate a real-life hometown hero. Steele's remarkable story of...
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
East Calloway Elementary plans closure on Nov. 16 due to planned utility outage
MURRAY, KY — East Calloway Elementary School will be closed on Nov. 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. According to a release from school officials, they will not be making it a nontraditional instruction day. That means students won't be required to complete assignments.
Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis
A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
Advocacy, empowerment, transformation: Merryman House celebrating Domestic Violence Awareness Month award recipients
PADUCAH — October was Domestic Violence Awareness Month — something the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center doesn't take lightly. This October, the center wanted to try something new — recognizing individuals, organizations and businesses they felt best embodied their core values of Advocacy, Entertainment and Transformation. According...
Todd Hill Orchestra back to perform at Clemens Fine Arts Center
PADUCAH — The 18-member Todd Hill Orchestra is back to perform as the featured artist in the Clemens Fine Arts Center 2022-23 season. The concert at West Kentucky Community and Technical College begins at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20. The Todd Hill Orchestra has performed throughout the mid-south and...
Six Paducah firefighters graduate from state firefighter academy
PADUCAH — Six fire recruits from the Paducah Fire Department graduated from the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on Friday. The ceremony in Powderly, Kentucky, recognized 26 participants from across the state. Those graduating from the Paducah Fire Department were Nicholas Bogart, Jakobe Bridges, Nicholas Hatton, Hunter Matlock, Trayle Prescott and Michael Winnans.
Families in Cairo, Illinois to receive fixing for Thanksgiving meals
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf chose residents in Cairo, Illinois to receive 150 frozen turkeys along with fixing for Thanksgiving meals from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendonza and her staff. The food will be distributed to residents in Cairo, Illinois between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14...
1963 Birmingham church bombing survivor shares her story at WKCTC
PADUCAH — A survivor of the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, spoke at West Kentucky Community and Technical College Friday evening. The tragic incident was a catalyst to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Sarah Collins-Rudolph was inside the church when a bomb placed by the Ku Klux Klan went off.
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
Graves County sheriff's office collects over 800 items at one Cram the Cruiser stop
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff's office reported donation numbers for its Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive, collecting over 800 items at one stop. Donations of nonperishable food items go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. Toy donations go to the annual Community Christmas Connection program.
WATCH LIVE: 66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars
The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles. Tonight's event is being held...
