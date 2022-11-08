ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State battles Nevada

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Boise State to regather its momentum and move closer to a Mountain West Football Championship Game. The Broncos (6-3, 5-0 MWC) travel to Reno for an 8:30 p.m. MT contest Saturday against conference foe Nevada (2-7, 0-5 MWC). Saturday's matchup marks...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Nevada

Boise State travels to the "Biggest Little City in the World" to face off with Mountain West foe Nevada Saturday night. Here is everything Bronco fans need to know. Boise State looks to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to BYU with a reassuring performance against Mountain West rival Nevada Saturday night in the "Biggest Little City in the World."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available

As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
BOISE, ID
CougsDaily

Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State

The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State Fullerton, are ranked no. 19 in the AP poll.
KTVB

Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff semifinals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round. Friday's action determined two championship matchups, with six more games on deck across the Gem State Saturday. In a battle between Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foes, top-ranked Meridian dominated Mountain View 34-10 Friday night...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now

One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

S6: Stan's Golf Cars

We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon

Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
BOISE, ID
cohaitungchi.com

11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho

Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
EAGLE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise

Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Check Out These Great Local Events In Boise Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and you may have family coming into town for the long weekend, which is excellent! But... what do you do when they get here and you need to entertain them over the weekend? You don't want to be stuck inside all weekend watching football and stuffing your face with leftovers, do you? Maybe you do and that's completely fine.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest

It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

