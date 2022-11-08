Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State battles Nevada
BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Boise State to regather its momentum and move closer to a Mountain West Football Championship Game. The Broncos (6-3, 5-0 MWC) travel to Reno for an 8:30 p.m. MT contest Saturday against conference foe Nevada (2-7, 0-5 MWC). Saturday's matchup marks...
No. 19 San Diego State banking on being better vs. BYU
No. 19 San Diego State has plenty of room for improvement when the Aztecs host BYU on Friday. The Aztecs
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Nevada
Boise State travels to the "Biggest Little City in the World" to face off with Mountain West foe Nevada Saturday night. Here is everything Bronco fans need to know. Boise State looks to bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss to BYU with a reassuring performance against Mountain West rival Nevada Saturday night in the "Biggest Little City in the World."
Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available
As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
Ken Pomeroy Predicts BYU Basketball vs No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU men's basketball team tipped off its season on Monday with a narrow 60-56 victory over Idaho State. On Friday, the Cougars will play their second game of the week on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs, who are coming off a dominant win in their season opener against Cal State Fullerton, are ranked no. 19 in the AP poll.
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Scores from Idaho state playoff semifinals
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football state playoffs have reached the semifinal round. Friday's action determined two championship matchups, with six more games on deck across the Gem State Saturday. In a battle between Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) foes, top-ranked Meridian dominated Mountain View 34-10 Friday night...
Meridian, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Meridian. The Mountain View High School football team will have a game with Meridian Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00. The Rigby High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mountain High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
boisestatepublicradio.org
S6: Stan's Golf Cars
We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho
Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Boise One of the Top 10 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to?
Did Boise make the list of places where people in Pocatello are moving to the most?. If so, that definitely wouldn’t surprise me! Personally, I thought this was really fascinating to learn about today because I was raised in Pocatello, and I eventually found my way to the Boise Area.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise
Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
Check Out These Great Local Events In Boise Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and you may have family coming into town for the long weekend, which is excellent! But... what do you do when they get here and you need to entertain them over the weekend? You don't want to be stuck inside all weekend watching football and stuffing your face with leftovers, do you? Maybe you do and that's completely fine.
5 of the Best Hot Springs Trails in the Boise National Forest
It’s definitely starting to get a colder here in the Treasure Valley, and that’s making some of our Idaho hot springs sound even more appealing. We recently shared some of the best ways to truly unplug and relax in Idaho, and going to hot springs was on the list! We often carry more stress than we need to and going to relax in some hot springs is always one of the best ways to kick back, get your dose of Idaho’s beautiful nature, and alleviate stress and take it easy.
103.5 KISSFM
