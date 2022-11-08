ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Popular pizza pop-up to close in Columbus following move

If you never had a chance to try Duderino’s Pizza—the “Roman-style” pizza maker that operated a weekly pop-up at Endeavor Brewing—you likely missed your chance, unless you’re headed to the West Coast. According to Duderino’s owner Tommy Conway, his family is relocating to Washington...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Sonic Temple festival announces return after three-year hiatus

While questions swirled about the future of the popular rock and metal festival Sonic Temple over the last several years, it’s ready to return in 2023. According to the Sonic Temple website, next year’s festival will take place at the Historic Crew Stadium from May 25-28. The popular event has not taken place since 2019.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This popular Columbus bar is holding a Denim Prom

Whether or not you had a good time at your own high school prom, everyone has a blast at Demin Prom. The event, which doubles as the one-year anniversary of the Italian Village spot The Daily Bar, will be held on Nov. 11 at the Bar, which is located at 883 N. Fourth St.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Longtime El Vaquero employee launches new restaurant featuring street tacos, tortas

After working for El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant for 24 years, Susana Morales was ready to branch out. So she, alongside three other co-owners, embarked on a new concept: Casa Jalisco Grill Cantina. The Hilliard eatery, which is located at 5445 Roberts Rd., is holding its official grand opening celebration today, although diners have been able to receive a sneak peek of their offerings since the restaurant’s soft opening last month.
HILLIARD, OH

