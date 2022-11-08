Read full article on original website
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Popular pizza pop-up to close in Columbus following move
If you never had a chance to try Duderino’s Pizza—the “Roman-style” pizza maker that operated a weekly pop-up at Endeavor Brewing—you likely missed your chance, unless you’re headed to the West Coast. According to Duderino’s owner Tommy Conway, his family is relocating to Washington...
614now.com
Sonic Temple festival announces return after three-year hiatus
While questions swirled about the future of the popular rock and metal festival Sonic Temple over the last several years, it’s ready to return in 2023. According to the Sonic Temple website, next year’s festival will take place at the Historic Crew Stadium from May 25-28. The popular event has not taken place since 2019.
614now.com
This popular Columbus bar is holding a Denim Prom
Whether or not you had a good time at your own high school prom, everyone has a blast at Demin Prom. The event, which doubles as the one-year anniversary of the Italian Village spot The Daily Bar, will be held on Nov. 11 at the Bar, which is located at 883 N. Fourth St.
614now.com
Columbus sweet shop featured on Yelp list of outrageous US Milkshakes closing doors until March
Libby Lou’s Fun Factory, the sweet shop that according to a recent Yelp article offers one of the country’s 11 most outrageous milkshakes, will be closing its doors to the public for the winter. The Clintonville storefront, which is located at 3039 Indianola Ave., will close its doors...
614now.com
Popular wood-fired pizzeria and craft beer hub opens new Columbus-area location
While Columbus-style pizza understandably receives the lion’s share of attention in Ohio’s capital city, we shouldn’t be sleeping on its wood-fired counterpart. And there’s no time like the present to try some, since Elliot’s Wood Fired Kitchen & Tap recently opened a brand-new location in New Albany.
614now.com
New pizzeria opening next week in the former home of Neighbor’s Deli
It’s been a while since we said goodbye to Neighbor’s Deli, but by late next week, a new restaurant will open its doors inside the former home of the long-standing sandwich shop. According to co-owner John Cordas, Shorty’s Pizza & Growl, will hold its grand opening at 2142...
614now.com
The best way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins? Feed them to the pigs
While nearly every municipality in the greater Columbus area has launched a pumpkin disposal program this year, if you still have any old gourds laying around, there’s one particularly fun way to get rid of them. And pigs are involved. Now a yearly tradition, Wooly Pig Farm Brewery lets...
614now.com
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
614now.com
Longtime El Vaquero employee launches new restaurant featuring street tacos, tortas
After working for El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant for 24 years, Susana Morales was ready to branch out. So she, alongside three other co-owners, embarked on a new concept: Casa Jalisco Grill Cantina. The Hilliard eatery, which is located at 5445 Roberts Rd., is holding its official grand opening celebration today, although diners have been able to receive a sneak peek of their offerings since the restaurant’s soft opening last month.
614now.com
Long-standing pizzeria closes for a day after allegedly incurring damage from a hammer-wielding vandal
While it plans to reopen today, Carlucci’s Pizza was closed yesterday, due to a power outage that was allegedly caused by a hammer-wielding vandal. A post made to Carlucci’s social media account yesterday afternoon states that the pizzeria, which is located at 8757 Smokey Row Rd. in Powell, was forced to close yesterday due to the outage.
