After working for El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant for 24 years, Susana Morales was ready to branch out. So she, alongside three other co-owners, embarked on a new concept: Casa Jalisco Grill Cantina. The Hilliard eatery, which is located at 5445 Roberts Rd., is holding its official grand opening celebration today, although diners have been able to receive a sneak peek of their offerings since the restaurant’s soft opening last month.

HILLIARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO