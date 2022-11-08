Read full article on original website
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
USC 2025 CB commits White reacts to MSU offer
Jett White, a sophomore four-star cornerback from Orange (Cali.), has been committed to USC since September 2021. Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker saw White camp.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara undergoes surgery before Nebraska game
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed Wednesday, confirming surgery that likely ends the season for the redshirt junior and team captain. McNamara has not played since a lower-body injury during a Sept 59-o win over UConn. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan...
Jon Scheyer set to sign nation's No. 1 recruiting class
Jon Scheyer will sign the nation's No.1 ranked recruiting class this week, as the Fall Signing Period opens up today. The Blue Devils secured verbal commitments from Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 5), Sean Stewart (No. 8), Caleb Foster (No. 9), TJ Power (No. 22) and Jared McCain (No. 26) over the last year, with Scheyer and his assistant coaches expected to lock down their signatures at various times this week.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
UNC-College of Charleston: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina woke up on both ends of the floor on the way to a 102-86 win over College of Charleston on Friday night at the Smith Center. Armando Bacot came to life in the second half. The big man poured in all but one of his 28 points after halftime. Caleb Love put 25 points, six assists and a career-high nine rebounds. Leaky Black had a perfect 6-for-6 game from the field and finished with 15 points. Black’s 10 points paced the Tar Heels during the first half, but the Cougars were up 50-43 at halftime.
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
National Signing Day: 7 programs with 'sneaky good' recruiting classes
As expected, the blue bloods have once again struck gold on National Signing Day. However, there are always a few unsuspecting programs that have put together very good recruiting classes. The early signing period begins today. As a result, 247Sports is taking a look at some of those schools who...
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-Georgia press conference Q&A
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media following an 81-71 victory over Georgia Friday night at Joel Coliseum. Here's the bulk of that press.
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
Tom Izzo officially welcomes the No. 3 recruiting class in the country
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo officially welcomed his stellar 2023 recruiting class officially today, the first day prospects in the 2023 recruiting class are allowed to sign. Five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand signed their letters of intent on the...
Michigan 88, EMU 83: Hunter Dickinson powers Wolverines to thrilling victory over Emoni Bates, Eagles
DETROIT, Mich. — What a game of college basketball. No. 22 Michigan and Eastern Michigan didn’t play the cleanest game of basketball on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, but it sure as hell was entertaining. The two protagonists, Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates, both delivered performances the likes of which make this sport great.
Florida's flip of Jaden Rashada could prove to be a championship-level recruiting win
No matter how good recruiting is going, and recruiting has been going very well for Florida since Billy Napier and the new staff took over in Gainesville, you can typically only go as far as the quarterback room takes you. And Napier has plans of restoring every bit of glory...
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
Miami wideout Xavier Irvin announces Temple commitment
Class of 2023 wide receiver Xavier Irvin of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Fla., announced Wednesday that he had committed to Temple. The 5-11, 158-pound athlete is the 18th high school prospect – in addition to being the sixth Florida native and the sixth receiver type – to join Coach Stan Drayton’s first full-year recruiting class.
