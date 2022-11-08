Read full article on original website
Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine
The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
Who Illegally Killed a Maine Moose, Injured Bald Eagle? Warden Service Needs Your Help
There are very few things that people can completely agree on in Maine, but one of them has generally been the illegal killing or harming of animals, specifically, a pair of majestic beasts that call the Pine Tree State home. That's what happened in late September, and the Maine Warden Service is now turning to the general public for help.
Presque Isle man charged with kidnapping after high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard is charged with kidnapping, eluding an officer, driving with a revoked license, three drug counts, among others. East Millinocket Police say Bouchard fled after a...
12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine
12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
Aroostook County election results: November 2022
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Aroostook County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
Evil Spirits Damaging Northern Maine Home Will Be Exorcised by Experienced Demonologists
New York Demonic Investigation is who you are going to call. When you do, you will reach the demonologists team of Chris DeFlorio and his wife Hillary. The Bangor Daily News reports that together, they help people who have either a witchcraft curse or spirits that won't leave them alone.
Heavy Rain Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Possible Sunday Night
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures across the county saw quite the range thanks to the cloud cover in place over northern parts of the county. That’s where high temperatures struggled to reach the mid to upper 40s today. Through the central and southern parts of the county, sunshine made a filtered appearance through some clouds today, but it helped to warm temperatures up. High temperatures reached the lower 60s here in Presque Isle, whereas parts of southern Aroostook saw the mid 60s this afternoon, missing some record high temperatures by a couple degrees.
