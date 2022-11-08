Read full article on original website
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Kan. school resource officer reports crash that injured teen
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the accident until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, according to Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Kan. hospital president responds after gun discharged in pediatric unit
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare
On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Cellphones, privacy: Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
Great Bend pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness
GREAT BEND — November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
Nickerson's Ava Jones signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
