Kenosha County, WI

wlip.com

Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
wdfxfox34.com

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves

MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson, Walworth sheriff, clerk of courts unopposed candidates win seats

As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

