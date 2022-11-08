Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Steve Tindall receives 1st District Veteran of the Year award from Rep. Bryan Steil
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
wlip.com
Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case
(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
wdfxfox34.com
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized
The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Skeleton (aka Wrigley)
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
WISN
Racine County medical examiner steps down
RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
wlip.com
Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WISN
Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in two separate robberies on Milwaukee's west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man claiming to have a gun was able to pull off two robberies on Milwaukee's west side within 20 minutes. Detectives need your help finding the suspect. Take a look at this picture. This was from the day these robberies happened on the morning of...
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson, Walworth sheriff, clerk of courts unopposed candidates win seats
As might have been expected, four candidates running unopposed for the offices of sheriff and clerk of courts in both Jefferson and Walworth counties have won seats. In Jefferson County, residents will see the return of two Republican candidates. They are Sheriff Paul Milbrath and County Clerk of Circuit Court Cindy Hamre Incha. Vote tallies are as follow: Milbrath earned 29,896 or 76.38% of the vote. The county had 33 precincts reporting in this race. Hamre Incha earned 29,030 or 74.37% of the vote. Thirty-three precincts reported in this race.
CBS 58
Case High School parents urge use of metal detectors after stabbing led to soft lockdown
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some parents and students in the Racine School District are expressing concerns after a stabbing incident led to a soft lockdown at Case High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a stabbing at the high school. The victim,...
