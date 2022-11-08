ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

MetroTimes

This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look

Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dennis Miller, co-owner of Miller's Bar in Dearborn, dies at 74

Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday, his family announced. In a Facebook post, his wife, Dorene Miller, and brother, Mark Miller, said: "We will all miss him more than words can express." Funeral arrangements will be handled by Howe-Peterson Funeral...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Mad Nice bringing Italian eats, Cali vibes to Detroit this winter

(CBS DETROIT) - Described as a blend of modern Italian specialties and California vibes, Mad Nice is the newest concept coming from the Heirloom Hospitality Group.  The company behind Prime + Proper and Cash Only Supper Club said Mad Nice is their most ambitious concept to date.  The restaurant will focus on both direct-from-the-farm and fermented ingredients inspired by the changing seasons of Michigan, the California coast and southern Italy. The Mad Nice kitchen will be led by executive chef partner and native Detroiter Myles McVay, HOUR Detroit magazine's chef of the year.      "All the offerings at Mad...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Wild Lights At The Detroit Zoo – What You Need To Know

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow - Wild Lights are back at the Detroit Zoo this holiday season. This truly unique ongoing event features millions of LED lights decorating trees, buildings, and more than 290 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. This light spectacular is something the entire family will enjoy.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Community mourning loss of Steve Manor

Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
DETROIT, MI

