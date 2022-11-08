Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Oh snap: Ann Arbor detective helps snapping turtle cross the road
ANN ARBOR, MI – A large and incredibly slow snapping turtle is happily living its best turtle life today after an Ann Arbor police detective spotted the wayward beast crossing a road and decided to stop and give it a hand. Well actually two hands to be specific. While...
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Ann Arbor brewery hopes new location will bring creative flair to area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewing company is set to pass another hurdle this week as it continues to pursue opening a new campus. Mothfire Brewing Co., currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
Detroit News
Dennis Miller, co-owner of Miller's Bar in Dearborn, dies at 74
Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, died on Thursday, his family announced. In a Facebook post, his wife, Dorene Miller, and brother, Mark Miller, said: "We will all miss him more than words can express." Funeral arrangements will be handled by Howe-Peterson Funeral...
Mad Nice bringing Italian eats, Cali vibes to Detroit this winter
(CBS DETROIT) - Described as a blend of modern Italian specialties and California vibes, Mad Nice is the newest concept coming from the Heirloom Hospitality Group. The company behind Prime + Proper and Cash Only Supper Club said Mad Nice is their most ambitious concept to date. The restaurant will focus on both direct-from-the-farm and fermented ingredients inspired by the changing seasons of Michigan, the California coast and southern Italy. The Mad Nice kitchen will be led by executive chef partner and native Detroiter Myles McVay, HOUR Detroit magazine's chef of the year. "All the offerings at Mad...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
corpmagazine.com
Danto Furniture Moves Location, Celebrates Four Generations of Service to Greater Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. – Wherewere you in 1940? Watching the Detroit Tigers win the American League Pennant? Keeping a close eye on Europe and Japan? Or, perhaps, going to the neighborhood theatre to plunk down 15 cents to see Walt Disney’s animated masterpiece, “Fantasia?”. However, most likely, if...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
MetroTimes
See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]
Twenty years ago, Eminem's 8 Mile gave the world a cinematic look into Detroit's hip-hop culture. Despite its global release, 8 Mile is very much a local movie, featuring places and landmarks that, at the time, were mostly known only to Detroiters. It made references to Motor City culture and featured more than a few familiar faces; it's the film that everyone in the metro area knows someone who was in it or worked on it. It also arned Eminem his Oscar for Best Original Song and the film, and told everyone that Cranbrook was a private school.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
Wild Lights At The Detroit Zoo – What You Need To Know
Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow - Wild Lights are back at the Detroit Zoo this holiday season. This truly unique ongoing event features millions of LED lights decorating trees, buildings, and more than 290 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. This light spectacular is something the entire family will enjoy.
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
Detroit News
All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event
This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
