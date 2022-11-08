SBLive Iowa Power 25 high school football rankings: Some teams move on to state playoff semifinals

By Kevin White

1, West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 13 West Des Moines Valley (7-4) Friday at 4 p.m. (all semifinal games at UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls)

Maroons won regular-season meeting 35-3 on Oct. 14.

2, Southeast Polk (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 8 Johnston (8-3) Friday at 7 p.m.

Rams allowed 126 total yards in their quarterfinal win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

3, Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 10 North Scott (9-2) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ten straight opponents have failed to score more than seven points vs. Xavier.

4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 7 Carlisle (10-1) Thursday at 4 p.m.

Titans were pushed hard in their 28-21 regular-season win over Carlisle on Sept. 2.

5, Harlan Community (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 21 ADM (10-1) Saturday at 4 p.m.

Another rematch, Cyclones rolled up 503 total yards in their 42-7 win over ADM on Oct. 7.

6, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 23 OABCIG (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.

No opponent has played Central Lyon closer than 21 points this season.

7, Carlisle (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 4 Lewis Central (11-0) Thursday at 4 p.m.

Wildcats will try to control the ball with Jes Krcil (1,453 rush yards) and Jack Laughlin (1,324).

8, Johnston (8-3) Semifinal opponent: No. 2 Southeast Polk (10-1) Friday at 7 p.m.

Sophomore Will Nuss (2,028 pass yards) and Co. try to slay another 5-A giant.

9, Ankeny (9-2) Season has ended.

Hawks were outgained 318-315 in their 23-13 quarterfinal loss to Johnston.

10, North Scott (9-2) Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Lancers get another shot at Xavier after losing 17-0 in the regular season.

11, Williamsburg (11-0) Semifinal opponent: Dubuque Wahlert (9-2) Saturday at 10 a.m.

Raiders have held seven of their last eight opponents to single digits.

12, Mount Vernon (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 22 Humboldt (10-1) Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon held Solon to 113 total yards in its 17-0 quarterfinal victory.

13, West Des Moines Valley (7-4) Semifinal opponent: No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) Friday at 4 p.m.

Valley controlled the ball in its 27-13 win over Cedar Falls, rushing 48 times for 293 yards.

14, Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) Season has ended.

Go-Hawks rushed 51 times but for just 203 yards (4.1 avg.) in their 20-10 loss to North Scott.

15, Pleasant Valley (10-1) Season has ended.

Spartans lost to West Des Moines Valley 15-10 in the first round of the playoffs.

16, Underwood (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 18 West Sioux (10-1) Friday at 1 p.m.

Underwood’s passing attack will be a handful on the UNI-Dome’s fast track.

17, Van Meter (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 19 West Branch (11-0) Friday at 10 a.m.

Defending champs have shut out six of their last seven opponents.

18, West Sioux (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 16 Underwood (11-0) Friday at 1 p.m.

West Sioux had 455 total yards and 49 points in its quarterfinal over Western Christian.

19, West Branch (11-0) Semifinal opponent: No. 17 Van Meter (10-1) Friday at 10 a.m.

It’s the first semifinal appearance for West Branch in 11 years.

20, West Hancock (11-0) Semifinal opponent: Lynnville-Sully (11-0) Thursday at 10 a.m.

Third semifinal appearance in four years for defending Class A champ West Hancock.

21, ADM (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 5 Harlan Community (10-1) Saturday at 4 p.m.

Aiden Flora exploded for 279 yards passing and 147 yards rushing in a 68-42 quarterfinal win over North Polk.

22, Humboldt (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 12 Mount Vernon (11-0) Saturday at 7 p.m.

Lance Coon rushed for 184 yards and two TDs in Humboldt’s 34-26 quarterfinal win over Independence.

23, OABCIG (10-1) Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Falcons, seeking their third title in four years, held Spirit Lake to 62 total yards in a 19-0 quarterfinal win.

24, Iowa City Liberty (9-2) Season has ended.

Lightning surrendered 514 rushing yards in a 56-28 quarterfinal loss to Carlisle.

25, Indianola (7-4) Season has ended

Indians trailed 13-6 entering the fourth quarter in their 23-6 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.