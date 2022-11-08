Read full article on original website
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Thurmon Lee Cross
Thurmon Lee Cross, age 77 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. Thurmon was born on December 29, 1944 in DeQueen, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Alvin. He worked for many years as a Pipefitter and was a member of the Church of Christ, and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
bluebonnetnews.com
George C. “Buddy” Barrow, Jr.
George C. “Buddy” Barrow, Jr., 84, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Hankamer, Texas, to the late Kathryn Blackwell and George C. Barrow, Sr. Buddy...
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
John Brotherton
John Brotherton, age 79 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. John was born February 5, 1943, in Mineola, Texas, and was a resident of Manvel, Texas for over 43 years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and life-long Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jim” and Gracie Brotherton.
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
Click2Houston.com
Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST 2022: Houston businesses say thank-you to area’s veterans
HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round. Be sure to share this story with friends and...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Popshelf opens Tomball-area location
Popshelf, located at 22505 Hwy. 249., Ste. 001, Tomball, is now open. (Courtesy of Popshelf) Popshelf’s Tomball location is now open as of a Nov. 7 news release. The store, at which most items are $5 or less, is located at 22505 Hwy. 249, Ste. 001, Tomball, and offers home decor, health and beauty products, and household items, among other things.
Check Out This Underwater Christmas Adventure At This Texas Resort
As we all know COVID changed so many things for us. So many things were shut down for so long and we missed out on taking trips and doing things we enjoy. The pandemic changed things for many businesses, they were no longer able to operate normally. Moody Gardens in Galveston was one of those places where so much had to change and they had to pause their annual Holiday in The Gardens. After a two-year hiatus, Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens is back in full effect with many attractions. Iceland is returning, 4D Christmas movies, Festival of Lights, train rides and so much more!
World's largest bounce house stops at Katy Mills Mall through Thanksgiving weekend
Get ready to jump into the weekend! The World's Largest Bounce House is on tour and includes the Sport Slam, the Giant and airSPACE.
Click2Houston.com
Tamales! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries
HOUSTON – It’s TAMALE TIME! A Hispanic tradition that dates back centuries, and a dish that many families have year round, but especially for the holidays! Today on Houston Life, Tanji Patton from Good Taste TV got hands-on in the kitchen, showing Derrick and Courtney how to make an easy tamale recipe to make at home— and you can too!
Houston Press
Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more. Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: New build in River Oaks -- See the estate on the market for $12.5M with clean lines, custom details and oh-so-much wood and stone
HOUSTON – River Oaks -- one of the most sought-after, expensive, oldest and storied neighborhoods in Houston -- is known for its expansive mansions and now it has another on the market that’s decidedly new. Like brand, brand-new. The home at 3315 Del Monte Drive is on the...
Click2Houston.com
Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Alvin Sun Advertiser
AISD student athletes sign collegiate letters
A total of eight student athletes inked collegiate letters of intent during the early national signing day period on Nov. 9. These photos will also be in the weekend Alvin Sun print edition, which will be on news stands, Saturday morning. Photos by Stephen Collins.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Target opens first larger-format store in Katy
Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today. Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.
