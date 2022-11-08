OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
15-17-33-37-40, Lucky Ball: 6
(fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
Pick 3 Midday
3-0-2
(three, zero, two)
Pick 4 Evening
6-4-4-8
(six, four, four, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
8-9-8-8
(eight, nine, eight, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
6-3-3-0-8
(six, three, three, zero, eight)
Pick 5 Midday
5-1-6-2-9
(five, one, six, two, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
08-17-25-30-39
(eight, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
