ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

3-0-2

(three, zero, two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar’s fitness and his ability to continue to take over games. “You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play,” Golden State’s coach said. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. He got up and hit a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper — and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night. Quarterback Doug Brumfield’s 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards left UNLV leading 16-14 at halftime. Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) kept pace with Haener’s 33-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper in the first quarter and Jordan Mims’ 5-yard touchdown run in the second. The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV (4-6, 2-4) trailing 24-19 heading to the final period.
FRESNO, CA
Cleveland.com

Every No. 1 album of the 1980s ranked from worst to best

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 1980s was the era of big: Bigger movies, bigger hair, bigger sounds. And when an album hit. It had the chance to take over the world. The 1980s produced a total 96 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart during the decade. Some of them spent months in that spot during what may very well have been the greatest era of pop music.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 10-13

Gorge yourself at Cheese and Wine Fest, mosh to Discourage at No Class, honor the nation’s veterans at Cleveland’s Veterans Day events and more. By Anthony Elder. This illustrious event boasts more than 40 wines and 50 cheeses from around the world, all for your delectable pleasure. Don’t fret, samples are unlimited while supplies last — so try an extra bit of Champignon Cambozola or Les Chateau Brie before the night is over. $50-$65, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m., 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, tastecle.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?

Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
MICHIGAN STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plymouth Memorials Co. to close after 72 years

Plymouth Memorials Co., which has provided thousands of carved gravestones with Hebrew and English dotting Jewish cemeteries across Greater Cleveland, is closing at the end of November after more than 72 years in business. The business first operated at 756 E. 105th St. in Cleveland. Irving M. Glick is credited...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body cam footage released shows brawl following CMSD football game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Body camera footage released from an October 7th fight following a John Marshall School of Engineering football game shows one taken into custody. According to the incident report, a fight started after a man in a red hoodie was asked to leave the game and then became agitated. The report also states that, following the John Marshall game against Rhodes School of Environmental Studies, two females were taken into custody.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy