Read full article on original website
Related
Husband plans mystery trip to mark 16th anniversary | THE MOM STOP
As I type this, I’m preparing to leave for a vacation and I have no idea where I’m going. I have no clue if we are heading somewhere international, or staying in the U.S.; I know we are flying somewhere, but I have no idea which direction. I do not know if it’s...
National Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month: Nine-year-old retriever in California needs a forever family
It's National Adopt-a-Senior-Pet Month— and nine-year-old retriever mix Rex is currently available for adoption at Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Los Angeles, California.
Comments / 0