Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
thehinsdalean.com
Police discover early morning fire
Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
villageoflombard.org
Fire Department Responds to Fire in Multi-Family Building
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of a fire inside a two-story, mixed-use commercial and residential multi-family building on the 300 block of S. Main St. While en route, dispatch advised crews that a resident in a second-floor apartment smelled smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. and found a fire in one of the first-floor businesses.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County has been identified
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 11/11: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Nicholas Bliss, 36, of Montgomery. ORGINAL STORY: A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 […]
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Shed fire spreads to Orland Park home
A fire believed to have started in a backyard shed quickly spread to the adjacent home Monday night in Orland Park. Orland Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Avenida Del Este. Firefighters said when they arrived there was...
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an extreme […]
starvedrock.media
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
wrfalp.com
Construction on $700,000 Playground at Hartley Park Underway in Lakewood
Construction is underway for a new $700,000 playground at Hartley Park in the village of Lakewood. The new playground replaces a structure that had been deteriorating, with parts of the structure having to be removed in recent years due to being unsafe. Lakewood Mayor Randy Holcomb said the project is...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
Roofing firm accused of unsafe work practices, faces federal fines
An area roofing contractor faces steep fines for failing to protect employees from deadly fall hazards, federal officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County judge denies request to require local man to appear before Georgia grand jury investigating election disruptions
Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer on Wednesday denied a request from a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia that would have required a Montgomery man to appear for testimony. The grand jury was formed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to investigate disruptions of the 2020 election. Pilmer...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
qrockonline.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
wjol.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
