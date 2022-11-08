ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

WSPY NEWS

Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police discover early morning fire

Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
villageoflombard.org

Fire Department Responds to Fire in Multi-Family Building

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of a fire inside a two-story, mixed-use commercial and residential multi-family building on the 300 block of S. Main St. While en route, dispatch advised crews that a resident in a second-floor apartment smelled smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. and found a fire in one of the first-floor businesses.
LOMBARD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Shed fire spreads to Orland Park home

A fire believed to have started in a backyard shed quickly spread to the adjacent home Monday night in Orland Park. Orland Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Avenida Del Este. Firefighters said when they arrived there was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley

Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen

The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
MINOOKA, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man

One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
SHOREWOOD, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
wjol.com

Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement

It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
JOLIET, IL

