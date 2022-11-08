The Amana Colonies will transform into a Christmas wonderland very soon!. One of the most beloved events in the Amana Colonies each holiday season is the Tannenbaum Forest. The event website invites you to visit the Festhalle Barn to check out "over 60 unique Christmas Trees, each decorated by a different business, organization, group, or family." They also note that the entire barn will be festively decorated and there will be lots of great photo opportunities. One of the highlights is the German Christmas Pyramid, which is 17-feet high! Admission is free, but donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are strongly encouraged at entry.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO