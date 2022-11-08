Read full article on original website
KWQC
Humane Society of Scott County waives adoption fee to free up space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is at full capacity again for both dogs and cats. So for the month of November, they’ve got a special promotion to help all those furry friends find their forever homes. Dogs over 40 lbs and cats over 5...
ourquadcities.com
QC women invited to have a ball at Skylark
Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
KWQC
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
ourquadcities.com
Group O donates baseball fundraiser money to LULAC
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
ourquadcities.com
Check out downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House
Kick off the holiday shopping season at the Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House this Sunday, Nov. 13th from noon to 4 p.m. You can enjoy in-store specials, refreshments, entertainment and more from the participating businesses — everything from Boonies on the Avenue and Contrary Brewing to Waffle & Pancake House and Warrior Blend Oatmeal.
ourquadcities.com
Dancing unicorn takes to roof of QC school
Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island truly scaled new heights when it came to creating a unique incentive for Student Hunger Drive donations. For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most donations for the Student Hunger Drive out of all the Rock Island-Milan School District schools. They collected 89 boxes (more than 6,000 cans) and $1,622 in monetary donations for the River Bend Food Bank’s annual Student Hunger Drive.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Check Out Beautiful Christmas Lights in the Amana Colonies This Year
The Amana Colonies will transform into a Christmas wonderland very soon!. One of the most beloved events in the Amana Colonies each holiday season is the Tannenbaum Forest. The event website invites you to visit the Festhalle Barn to check out "over 60 unique Christmas Trees, each decorated by a different business, organization, group, or family." They also note that the entire barn will be festively decorated and there will be lots of great photo opportunities. One of the highlights is the German Christmas Pyramid, which is 17-feet high! Admission is free, but donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital are strongly encouraged at entry.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Has New Airbnb
The next time you have guests coming to Prophetstown for a visit and don’t have enough room for them stay you now have a new option. Edwin Corona recently opened an Airbnb on W. 5th St. in town that features two bedrooms with three beds and can accommodate six people. “We made it a very nice space sufficient for anyone”, said Corona.
Bird flu detected in two Iowa counties
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said two flocks in the state were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Veterans Day parade in Davenport
After an unseasonably warm week, it was a chilly day for the Veterans Day parade in Davenport. Photographer Jeff Cook captured several scenes from the festivities, including a ceremony in which 92-year-old Korean War veteran Barry Smiley of Davenport received his third Purple Heart.
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
KWQC
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
