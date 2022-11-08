Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available
As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise
Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Boise Coffee Shop Ranks One of the Best in America
We probably have an innumerable amount of coffee shops and options here in the Boise area, and I think most would say that’s a great thing! The only issue could be picking favorites or choosing where to go. That’s why we’re sharing lists (below) of some of the most...
Check Out These Great Local Events In Boise Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and you may have family coming into town for the long weekend, which is excellent! But... what do you do when they get here and you need to entertain them over the weekend? You don't want to be stuck inside all weekend watching football and stuffing your face with leftovers, do you? Maybe you do and that's completely fine.
5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know
If you’re lucky enough to have a vehicle with autostart, heated seats and/or a heated steering wheel, you’re probably giving those winter features a good workout as temperatures continue to plummet even further. It’s like we blinked and went straight from summer to winter and it’s ok to...
Make Date Night Extra Special At These Boise Restaurants
Since my wife and I started dating, date nights were something that became a priority for us. Our date nights are a little easier to have than most, and that's because we don't have children. Each week we do try to get out and have some real one-on-one time with no distractions.
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning
It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Grilled Cheese Is Made With Waffles
Whoever thinks diamonds are a girl's best friend hasn't experienced the companionship of Waffle Love's grilled cheese waffles. And these aren't your everyday diner waffles, home slice. We're talking about two thiiick, delicious honeycomb-patterned griddle cakes. Just look at these Belgian beauties dazzling us like divas in the spotlight!. Love...
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
America’s Largest War Museum Is Just Minutes From Boise
Idaho is a place where folks honor America and respect our veterans. Our Veteran's Administration Hospital is one of the best in the nation. There isn't a neighborhood in the Gem State where you won't see several American flag flying door to door. Idaho is also home to one of the most patriotic museums that honor America's veterans. It's one of the area's best-kept secrets until now.
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Boise’s Treefort Music Festival Announces Main Stage Headliners
It comes but once a year...sort of. Treefort Music Festival has become a signature, staple event in the Treasure Valley and in an odd way "thanks" to COVID, Boise has been getting a little more Treefort than they've traditionally been used to. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic not long ago,...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate
Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0