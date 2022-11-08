ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Windy Wed. with periods of rain; PM wintry mix NW Minn., then heavy snow

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have periods of rain today, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Colder air works into the low pressure system’s circulation later today. West-central Minnesota and parts of northwestern Minnesota could see a wintry mix, with icy roads possible this evening into Thursday and early Friday:
Blizzard, winter storm warnings in northern Minn.; metro thunderstorm chance

ListenBlizzard and winter storm warnings northern Minn.; thunderstorm chance metro. There are two seasons in Minnesota right now. The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota have springlike temps and dew points. We could see some occasional showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Thursday. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be...
Blizzards and severe thunderstorms? Minnesota may see both Thursday

Welcome to Minnesota. Here we get blizzards and severe thunderstorms. At the same time. That could be the scenario Thursday afternoon as a powerful storm system dumps wind-driven heavy snow in northwestern Minnesota and sparks a few severe thunderstorms in the southeast. I’ve detailed the blizzard and winter storm warnings...
Police reform advocates say voters skeptical of tough on crime message

At a candidate forum hosted by MPR News last month, Minnesota attorney general candidate Jim Schultz was asked what his priorities would be if elected. “My top priority is crime, crime and crime,” Schultz answered. Schultz went on to argue that incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison hadn’t done enough...
Heavy snow, ice, wind rage across northern Minnesota; temps crash

Bright colors are lighting up the weather maps across northern Minnesota. Take your pick of red, pink, blue, or fuchsia. That’s your winter weather type. Blizzard warnings continue overnight for northwestern Minnesota and the Red River Valley. Including the cities of Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Warren, Stephen,...
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests

There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
St. Cloud voters back tax hike for parks; Duluth voters narrowly say 'No'

Voters in St. Cloud overwhelmingly supported a property tax hike to infuse millions of dollars into city parks over the next three years, while Duluth residents narrowly rejected a ballot question that would have raised additional funding to support neighborhood green spaces. Nearly 65 percent of voters in St. Cloud...
DULUTH, MN
Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado

Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
COLORADO STATE
Minnesota Democrats win Capitol ‘trifecta’: Governor, House and now Senate

Minnesota Democrats will control the Minnesota Legislature and the governor’s office come 2023, after they picked up the Capitol “trifecta” on Tuesday. As votes were tallied overnight, Democrats edged out Republicans to flip the Minnesota Senate and to retain a majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives. And Gov. Tim Walz won reelection against Republican challenger Scott Jensen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Winter storm ending up north; much colder air follows

Light snow is tapering off across northern Minnesota this Friday morning. Winter weather advisories mainly for snow and some blowing snow continue until 9 a.m. for northwestern Minnesota and until noon for the northeast. Farther south, a few flurries might break out across the southern half of the state. Much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans of color gathering for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere

Marvel Studios is releasing the long awaited sequel to “Black Panther” this week and Minnesotans are planning to come together to the theaters in droves to watch. “It is not often that when you look at Hollywood or you look at television, children of color can look out and see themselves in a positive light so what the franchise did was create this amazing energy for young people of color,” Raazon King, president of Gamma Xi Lambda, a Minnesota chapter of the historically Black fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha, said on Thursday ahead of the premiere.
MINNESOTA STATE
Dire warnings from world leaders at annual global climate conference

That’s the stark warning from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the annual COP27 summit in Egypt this week. What does this mean for our global fight against climate change? And what’s the Minnesota perspective?. We ask two Minnesota climate watchers who are at COP27. Pat Hamilton...
