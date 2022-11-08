Marvel Studios is releasing the long awaited sequel to “Black Panther” this week and Minnesotans are planning to come together to the theaters in droves to watch. “It is not often that when you look at Hollywood or you look at television, children of color can look out and see themselves in a positive light so what the franchise did was create this amazing energy for young people of color,” Raazon King, president of Gamma Xi Lambda, a Minnesota chapter of the historically Black fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha, said on Thursday ahead of the premiere.

