The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie
Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie. Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried...
Easy Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
When most people think of a salad, they picture fresh greens paired with some sort of dressing. However, salads are not one-size-fits-all and come in different forms. This strawberry pretzel salad is more like a dessert, with layers of cream cheese and strawberry on a pretzel crust. You could definitely serve it as a dessert, but it's also an excellent option to sneak in as a "side," so you can have dessert with your meal.
The EarthBox Makes Your Dream of Homegrown Produce a Reality
I love the idea of growing my own fruits and vegetables. I visit the farmers market almost every week to buy locally grown produce, and I live in sunny Southern California, where you can have an outdoor garden all year round. So when my wife and I moved into a house with a lawn (AstroTurf; we don’t have to water or mow), I excitedly bought a big metal frame for a raised-bed garden and filled it with dirt and seasonally appropriate fruits and veggies.
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas
Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
We Might Even Pay More for This Million Dollar Spaghetti Dish That's Perfect for Dinner
Sometimes it’s hard to find new ways to switch up your weekly rotation of dinner meals. A classic pasta dish like spaghetti sometimes lacks pizzazz, always having the same cooking routine and ingredients. It’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of the same old food all the time, scared of veering off into new recipes in fear they may not work out as well as your go-to’s.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe
Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray; line bottom with a round of parchment paper, and wrap outside of pan with heavy duty aluminum foil. Combine graham cracker crumbs, pecans, sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the crust in a...
Charlotte Latvala: Scents of autumn need to be shared
My husband walked out of the kitchen, wrinkling his nose. “What is that God-awful smell?” he said. I pretended not to know what he was talking about. “I don’t smell...
I Made Ree Drummond’s Cowboy Quiche—And It’s Big Enough to Feed Everyone on the Ranch
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond created her Cowboy Quiche recipe as an upgrade on a...
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
In a medium bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, 1 tsp. cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside. Using an electric mixer and in a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until well blended. Mix in the pumpkin puree, egg and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and chill in the fridge for 1 hour or until the dough is firm enough to roll in your hands.
Cranberry Scones
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Cranberry scones drizzled with white chocolate that are flaky and perfectly balanced between tart and sweet, and festive as can be in appearance. Certainly sounds like an ideal Thanksgiving breakfast to us. Adapted...
Mushroom Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This 15-minute creamy mushroom sauce is so easy to make and packed with rich, savory flavor! You’re going to love it over pasta and meat dishes!. Homemade sauce is...
PUMPKIN PIE KRISPIE TREATS
Pumpkin Pie Krispie Treats are a festive addition to your Thanksgiving feast! These rice krispie pumpkin treats are a deliciously spiced with pumpkin flavor we all love!. This adorable treat is so fun to make and serve to family and friends, everyone will want a slice of this rice krispie treats pumpkin pie! These pumpkin spice rice krispie treats are so easy to make, using butter, cereal and marshmallows; this fall themed dessert comes together so simply.
