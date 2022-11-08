ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok

Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut

It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
