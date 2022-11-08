Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Related
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Cher, 76, Insists Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, Treats Her 'Like A Queen': 'We're Happy'
She believes in love — no matter the age gap! Just days after OK! reported on Cher and music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards' romantic outing, the iconic singer confirmed the two are indeed in a relationship. On Sunday, November 6, the star simply posted a photo of her new...
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Our Condolences To Christopher Meloni's Kids, Who Are Having To Deal With All The Law And Order ‘Zaddy’ Memes
Amid Christopher Meloni's Zaddy era, his kids are dealing with all of the Law & Order memes about it.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas make red carpet debut
Lindsay Lohan made her red carpet debut with husband Bader Shammas Wednesday night at the New York City screening of her new Netflix movie, “Falling For Christmas.”. The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographers with their arms wrapped around each other and big smiles on their faces.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing
Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Glamour
New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0