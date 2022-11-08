ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AISD student athletes sign collegiate letters

A total of eight student athletes inked collegiate letters of intent during the early national signing day period on Nov. 9. These photos will also be in the weekend Alvin Sun print edition, which will be on news stands, Saturday morning. Photos by Stephen Collins.
Alvin Sun Advertiser

John Brotherton

John Brotherton, age 79 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. John was born February 5, 1943, in Mineola, Texas, and was a resident of Manvel, Texas for over 43 years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and life-long Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jim” and Gracie Brotherton.
ALVIN, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Lady Mavericks edge Barbers Hill in epic regional volleyball quarterfinal

HOUSTON - While Tuesday’s Regional 5A Volleyball Quarterfinal delivered the kind of up and down momentum flow one might expect in an epic showdown between two area powers, the Manvel Lady Mavericks swung the final blow to earn their second straight trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Mavs...
MANVEL, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Dorothy Louise Burch

Dorothy Louise Burch passed away on November 2, 2022 at 1:54 am surrounded by family in Webster, TX. She was born on November 8, 1940 in Mount Hermon, Louisiana to JD and Nellie (Cutrer) Miller. She married Philip Burch on March 8, 1957 and they had 4 children. After Philip’s...
WEBSTER, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million

11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX

