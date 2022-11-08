Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
Alvin Sun Advertiser
AISD student athletes sign collegiate letters
A total of eight student athletes inked collegiate letters of intent during the early national signing day period on Nov. 9. These photos will also be in the weekend Alvin Sun print edition, which will be on news stands, Saturday morning. Photos by Stephen Collins.
Rosenberg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Sterling High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Fulshear High School football team will have a game with Sterling High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Click2Houston.com
Teacher at Houston ISD accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl’s hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school
HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. The incident was...
stthom.edu
USTMAX Center Part of Nostalgic Have a Blessed Christmas in Conroe
Nowhere is a Christmas event more nostalgic than in historic downtown Conroe, Texas, where the USTMAX Center participates in the annual heartwarming, old-fashioned traditions. So, make plans to join on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Experience the city’s spectacular tree lighting at 6 p.m., then head...
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Click2Houston.com
Guest Co-host Bill Balleza!
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, in honor of Veterans Day, we’re catching up with veteran Marine sniper and former KPRC 2 Anchor Bill Balleza. He retired from the anchor desk back in 2020. So, what has he been up to?. We’ll find out, Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
John Brotherton
John Brotherton, age 79 of Alvin, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. John was born February 5, 1943, in Mineola, Texas, and was a resident of Manvel, Texas for over 43 years. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Alvin and life-long Methodist. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jim” and Gracie Brotherton.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Lady Mavericks edge Barbers Hill in epic regional volleyball quarterfinal
HOUSTON - While Tuesday’s Regional 5A Volleyball Quarterfinal delivered the kind of up and down momentum flow one might expect in an epic showdown between two area powers, the Manvel Lady Mavericks swung the final blow to earn their second straight trip to the regional tournament. The Lady Mavs...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Dorothy Louise Burch
Dorothy Louise Burch passed away on November 2, 2022 at 1:54 am surrounded by family in Webster, TX. She was born on November 8, 1940 in Mount Hermon, Louisiana to JD and Nellie (Cutrer) Miller. She married Philip Burch on March 8, 1957 and they had 4 children. After Philip’s...
Click2Houston.com
Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST 2022: Houston businesses say thank-you to area’s veterans
HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round. Be sure to share this story with friends and...
houstoncitybook.com
Give Thanks: These Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day
IS INFLATION GOBBLING up your Thanksgiving grocery budget? It might make more sense to dine out this year and nix the shopping, cooking and cleaning. Get everything you crave at these prime restaurants — but don’t forget to make reservations!. Artisans. Celebrate friends and family at this French...
fox26houston.com
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Virginia man in Navy receives life sentence in killing of Houston woman who was pregnant with twins, DA says
HOUSTON – A Virginia man who was convicted of killing a Houston woman who he was involved with after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Ogg said Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, who...
Comments / 0