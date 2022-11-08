ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?

Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
France 24

Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’

The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
France 24

Leaders call on COP27 to recognise Africa's climate needs

Tuesday was Africa day at the COP27 talks in Egypt, with the future of the continent under the microscope. In this special edition, we report from Sharm el-Sheikh on the fate of more than 1.2 billion people disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.
Quartz

COP27: A shaky start

COP27 began in Sharm El-Sheikh with a notable if bureaucratic victory: “loss and damage” is on the official agenda (pdf) for the first time in 30 years of climate negotiations. The term describes payments that developing countries argue they should receive from developed countries to compensate for the costs of climate-related disasters. In June, a group of 55 vulnerable nations calculated the bill from catastrophes such as droughts and floods, and found it topped $525 billion over the past two decades, or about 20% of their GDP.
WBUR

Developing countries intensify calls for climate reparations at COP27

One goal yet to be achieved at any meaningful scale is something called “loss and damage.” The idea is that poorer countries suffer the brunt of floods, fires and hurricanes, but contribute far less of the carbon in the atmosphere that triggers those events. COP27 will make this a focus of its negotiations.
TheConversationAU

3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27

World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century. The world must rapidly decarbonise to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m...
TheDailyBeast

Green Hypocrisy Hangs Over This Year’s U.N. Climate Meeting

Minutes into the opening ceremony for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a speaker greeted the audience of world leaders as they filtered into the plenary session, a speaker: “We welcome you to COP27, meeting for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first green city.”This honorific has already shaped the way attending delegations are talking about the conference, including, bizarrely, by prompting ostentatious photoshoots of some of the most powerful people in the world posing with bicycles. Notably absent was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last week called COP27 an opportunity for leaders to engage in “greenwashing, lying...
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
The Guardian

Anger at fossil fuel lobbyist numbers: what happened on fourth day of Cop27

And so we are edging towards the end of the first week. Friday is decarbonisation and industry day, with events themed around that topic. The US president, Joe Biden, is heading to Egypt and Asia. He is expected to drop in on Cop27 on Friday before going on to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and then the annual G20 in Indonesia. It will be interesting to see how that galvanises the discussions.
WBUR

Biden heads for Asia after modest midterm success

President Biden leaves for COP27 Thursday. Then he will then head to more key summits and finally meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's a trip that will likely focus on Biden's major foreign policy priorities: climate change, countering China's global influence, and trying to curb the damage caused by Russia's war on Ukraine.

