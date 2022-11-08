Read full article on original website
Here's what happened on Day 5 of the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
Russia's war in Ukraine also threatens to wreck climate goals, members of Congress arrive, and an actor changes his name to draw attention to global warming
Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?
Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit
Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism.
The world is heading toward a climate catastrophe and countries want the US and other top offenders to pay up — but the GOP likely won't let that happen
The UN found the world is failing to meet goals to fight climate change, but if the GOP wins the midterms, it's likely little progress will be made.
Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
Cop27: ‘It’s humiliating’ – Indigenous voices say they are being ignored at climate summit – as it happened
A Kulkalgal activist from the Torres Strait Islands has said Indigenous people are ‘fighting for their homes’ as conference discussions focus on climate finance
Climate justice at COP27: ‘Richer countries cannot turn their backs on this’
The UN's annual climate change conference grows more urgent every year. With just over 1.1°C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the world is already seeing devastating consequences. As COP27 opens in Egypt, we discuss the stakes at this year's summit with Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She explains that current pledges remain largely insufficient and calls on G20 countries – responsible for more than 75 percent of carbon emissions – to ensure climate justice. Her message to all those disappointed with current climate action: Elect leaders who will be sure to make it a priority.
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Leaders call on COP27 to recognise Africa's climate needs
Tuesday was Africa day at the COP27 talks in Egypt, with the future of the continent under the microscope. In this special edition, we report from Sharm el-Sheikh on the fate of more than 1.2 billion people disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change.
COP27: A shaky start
COP27 began in Sharm El-Sheikh with a notable if bureaucratic victory: “loss and damage” is on the official agenda (pdf) for the first time in 30 years of climate negotiations. The term describes payments that developing countries argue they should receive from developed countries to compensate for the costs of climate-related disasters. In June, a group of 55 vulnerable nations calculated the bill from catastrophes such as droughts and floods, and found it topped $525 billion over the past two decades, or about 20% of their GDP.
Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for "greenwashing, lying and cheating"
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday called out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being "held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights."
Developing countries intensify calls for climate reparations at COP27
One goal yet to be achieved at any meaningful scale is something called “loss and damage.” The idea is that poorer countries suffer the brunt of floods, fires and hurricanes, but contribute far less of the carbon in the atmosphere that triggers those events. COP27 will make this a focus of its negotiations.
Environmental reporters share the biggest climate issues impacting Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan
It's no question that climate change is an urgent issue affecting the entire world. Still, journalists continue to face challenges in helping people understand the climate crisis facing their local regions. Here & Now's Robin Young convenes a roundtable of reporters from Brazil, Nigeria and Pakistan to hear about the...
3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century. The world must rapidly decarbonise to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m...
Green Hypocrisy Hangs Over This Year’s U.N. Climate Meeting
Minutes into the opening ceremony for the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, a speaker greeted the audience of world leaders as they filtered into the plenary session, a speaker: “We welcome you to COP27, meeting for the first time in Sharm el-Sheikh, the first green city.”This honorific has already shaped the way attending delegations are talking about the conference, including, bizarrely, by prompting ostentatious photoshoots of some of the most powerful people in the world posing with bicycles. Notably absent was climate activist Greta Thunberg, who last week called COP27 an opportunity for leaders to engage in “greenwashing, lying...
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
Anger at fossil fuel lobbyist numbers: what happened on fourth day of Cop27
And so we are edging towards the end of the first week. Friday is decarbonisation and industry day, with events themed around that topic. The US president, Joe Biden, is heading to Egypt and Asia. He is expected to drop in on Cop27 on Friday before going on to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and then the annual G20 in Indonesia. It will be interesting to see how that galvanises the discussions.
Brazil's Lula at COP27 will offer to host future climate summit -sources
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Biden heads for Asia after modest midterm success
President Biden leaves for COP27 Thursday. Then he will then head to more key summits and finally meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's a trip that will likely focus on Biden's major foreign policy priorities: climate change, countering China's global influence, and trying to curb the damage caused by Russia's war on Ukraine.
