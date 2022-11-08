Nancy L. Cook, 85, a former longtime resident of Tiffin, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. She had resided in Bucyrus for the past six years. Nancy was born September 9, 1937 in Tiffin to the late Louis P. and Dorothy L. (Kirchner) Squeo and was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. A short while thereafter, Nancy went on a blind date with William C. Cook and on April 6, 1957, they married. Bill also adopted her son, Jeffrey and adored them both. He was a devoted father and husband and treated her as every woman should be treated until his passing in 2012.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO