Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Nancy L. Cook
Nancy L. Cook, 85, a former longtime resident of Tiffin, passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. She had resided in Bucyrus for the past six years. Nancy was born September 9, 1937 in Tiffin to the late Louis P. and Dorothy L. (Kirchner) Squeo and was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. A short while thereafter, Nancy went on a blind date with William C. Cook and on April 6, 1957, they married. Bill also adopted her son, Jeffrey and adored them both. He was a devoted father and husband and treated her as every woman should be treated until his passing in 2012.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mary A. (Day) Nye
Mary A. (Day) Nye age 76 of Hillsboro, TN, and formerly of Upper Sandusky died Oct. 3, 2022. She was born Jan. 1, 1946 to the late Hugh A. and Betty Jean (Egger) Day. She married Steven R. Nye on June 30, 1990, he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2013. Surviving is a son Mark (Sonya) Holdcraft, and a daughter Kimberly Gottfried, grandchildren Carrie (Brent) Cornwell, Tanner Gottfried, Tyler (Sierra) Holdcraft, Caleb Holdcraft, great grandchildren William and Hadlee Cornwell, Eberly Cornwell and Rayna Cornwell. She is preceded in death by a brother Larry Day and a sister Kay Day.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio State Marion honors six at inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame
MARION—The Ohio State University at Marion recently inducted six members into its Alumni Hall of Fame during an inaugural ceremony held Thursday, November 3, at 6 p.m. in Maynard Hall’s Guthery Community Room. The awards program honored outstanding alumni who have contributed significantly to their profession, the campus, and the community.
crawfordcountynow.com
Amid loss Apex Wind evaluating next steps
CRAWFORD COUNTY—After voters in Crawford County passed a referendum stopping the placement of wind turbines in the county Apex Wind’s Brian O’Shea, Director of Public Engagement, issued the following statement to Crawford County Now:. “We are disappointed in the results of Yesterday’s vote, which memorializes a dangerous...
crawfordcountynow.com
Modern-day Christmas classic returns to B.L.T. stage
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Little Theatre will usher in the holiday season with a modern-day Christmas classic filled with holiday cheer and hilarious hijinks. “Elf the Musical,” based on the 2003 hit film starring Will Ferrell, will be presented Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11. The show was originally set for last year but was canceled at the last minute due to COVID-related issues, and ticket money refunded.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Officer involved shooting ends in arrest
BUCYRUS—Details are emerging from shooting incidents that began in Morrow County and ended moments ago in Bucyrus. According to a news release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, they are currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. They confirmed that a suspect is...
Comments / 0