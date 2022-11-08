Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
kitco.com
Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX
Nov 11 (Reuters) - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry. Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in...
kitco.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust hits a record 41% discount amid market turmoil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Wednesday, the GBTC recorded its largest discount ever – 41% – which represented a price per share...
kitco.com
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
kitco.com
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
kitco.com
FTX filing for bankruptcy, capping off a wild week in crypto markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement on the FTX Twitter page, the embattled exchange is seeking bankruptcy protection in Delaware....
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 11 daily chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize market
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday as the bulls are continue to struggle to stabilize a still-shaky market that saw BC prices this week plunge to a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
kitco.com
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
kitco.com
Bitcoin spikes above $18K as inflation shows signs of moderating
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, which came in at 7.7% rather than the anticipated 7.9%, provided...
kitco.com
UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1% to its strongest close since Sept. 13....
kitco.com
Gold prices have room to run as sentiment turns solidly bullish after best week in two years
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week with a more than 5% gain as prices hold solid support...
kitco.com
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
kitco.com
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
kitco.com
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner
Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
kitco.com
ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025. In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company...
kitco.com
FTX says investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it had seen "unauthorized transactions", with analysts saying millions of dollars worth of assets had been withdrawn from the platform. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473 million worth of cryptoassets were "moved out of FTX wallets in...
kitco.com
SEC and CFTC heads weigh in on the FTX collapse, call for greater regulation
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) that has run into liquidity issues over the...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - November 10, 2022
Prices as of 11:19 a.m. EST 10 November 2022 $1,748.80 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 10 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have been trending higher since late last week when they bottomed out at $1,631.10. As prices topped resistance levels, follow through buying began to help push prices higher. This week prices topped $1,700. Today prices continued to climb following the release of modestly weaker than expected inflation figures for the United States. Headline inflation and core inflation both were lower than expected by around 0.2%, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may not need to continue raising rates as aggressively as it has going forward. The idea that the Fed would slow its rate increases over the next four months already was the consensus in the broad financial market, and the CPI figures reinforced this opinion. The U.S. dollar weakened on this news, providing support to commodities prices, including gold.
Comments / 0