What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out
Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
SFGate
Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival
The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
CNBC
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
cryptobriefing.com
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime
The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Teeters Near Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy after speculation about its financial health and handling of customer funds prompted investors to withdraw billions of dollars worth of crypto.
thenewscrypto.com
Withdrawals of USDT and USDC on Solana Halted by Crypto.com
During the last day, Solana’s price dropped by about half, to around $15. Customers can withdraw USDC and USDT using other networks though. Customers of the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com were informed today via an email that all deposits and withdrawals for the USDT and USDC tokens from Circle and Tether have been halted on the Solana network.
coinjournal.net
Coinbase, Tether, and Circle deny exposure to Alameda and FTX
Several crypto firms have come out to distance themselves with exposure to FTX crypto exchange and its sister firm Alameda amid the financial crisis facing the two firms. This comes after calls from the crypto community for transparency to let users know if there is any risk. Tether’s Chief Technology...
cryptobusinessworld.com
UK Bank Santander to Cease Payments to Crypto Exchanges
On Nov. 3, Spanish financial giant Banco Santander's subsidiary, Santander UK has warned investors that investing in cryptocurrency assets is risky. Cryptocurrency exchanges were also prohibited from using the bank's online and mobile banking services. All real-time payments made through telephone banking, in-branch payments, online and mobile banking will be...
FTX: Major crypto exchange goes bankrupt as bitcoin price collapses
FTX Balances Fell 87% in 5 Days in Epic Crypto Deposit Run, Data Shows. Crypto exchange FTX has gone bankrupt and its high-profile chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned amid major troubles at the company. The news sent the price of cryptocurrencies plunging. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell almost...
