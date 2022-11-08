ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
crypto-academy.org

Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
SFGate

Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival

The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
CoinTelegraph

Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
cryptobriefing.com

The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime

The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
thenewscrypto.com

Withdrawals of USDT and USDC on Solana Halted by Crypto.com

During the last day, Solana’s price dropped by about half, to around $15. Customers can withdraw USDC and USDT using other networks though. Customers of the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com were informed today via an email that all deposits and withdrawals for the USDT and USDC tokens from Circle and Tether have been halted on the Solana network.
coinjournal.net

Coinbase, Tether, and Circle deny exposure to Alameda and FTX

Several crypto firms have come out to distance themselves with exposure to FTX crypto exchange and its sister firm Alameda amid the financial crisis facing the two firms. This comes after calls from the crypto community for transparency to let users know if there is any risk. Tether’s Chief Technology...
cryptobusinessworld.com

UK Bank Santander to Cease Payments to Crypto Exchanges

On Nov. 3, Spanish financial giant Banco Santander's subsidiary, Santander UK has warned investors that investing in cryptocurrency assets is risky. Cryptocurrency exchanges were also prohibited from using the bank's online and mobile banking services. All real-time payments made through telephone banking, in-branch payments, online and mobile banking will be...
The Independent

FTX: Major crypto exchange goes bankrupt as bitcoin price collapses

FTX Balances Fell 87% in 5 Days in Epic Crypto Deposit Run, Data Shows. Crypto exchange FTX has gone bankrupt and its high-profile chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned amid major troubles at the company. The news sent the price of cryptocurrencies plunging. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell almost...

