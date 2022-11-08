ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Student Who Attacked Black Peers Will Withdraw From School: Lawyer

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The white University of Kentucky student who was caught on camera using racial slurs and physically attacking Black students will voluntarily withdraw from the school, according to her lawyer.

"She’s going to withdraw from the university today or tomorrow," Fred Peters , an attorney representing 22-year-old Sophia Rosing , told NBC News on Tuesday (November 8).

"She's a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady," Peters continued, noting that he is "getting her into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."

"She’s going to get help, that’s all I can say," he said.

The lawyer's comments come after Rosing was captured on Sunday (November 6) hurling racial slurs and striking fellow Kentucky student Kylah Spring , who was working an overnight shift at the front desk of a campus dorm.

Video shows Rosing, who appeared to be intoxicated, also tried to kick Spring and punch a second Black student as they attempted to retrain her. It is unclear if actually she struck either.

A police officer ultimately handcuffed Rosing as she continued to spew racial slurs and struggle to stay standing, per the video. Records from the Fayette County Detention Center confirmed that police arrested Rosing on charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Rosing was held on a $10,000 bond before being released Monday (November 7) on the condition that she has no contact with Spring, stays away from the dorm, and consumes no alcohol, per a judge.

She is due back in court on Nov. 15 after pleading not guilty in a court appearance.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

