Forget video calls, Zoom wants to take over your entire working day
Far from just taking over your weekly video catch-ups, Zoom is also aiming to become a one-stop shop for everything you need during the working day. The video conferencing giant has unveiled (opens in new tab) a host of new offerings, including a standalone email service, a calendar app, and more.
Cybersecurity 101: An Essential Guide To Training Your Remote Employees
Data and technology have become some of the most valuable assets for business organizations in the digital age. Unfortunately, this came with issues and vulnerabilities that have a direct impact on the security of your organization and consumer data. Besides this, cyberattacks also bring plenty of consequences for your company, such as loss of consumers’ trust, damaged hardware, system downtime, and more.
Windows 11 Photos App Update Brings iCloud Photos Integration: Report
Windows 11 is reportedly gaining iCloud integration support for its stock Photos app through its latest update. The Redmond-headquartered company had joined hands with Apple last month to announce it was working on integrating Apple TV and Apple Music apps to Windows PCs. The company had also teased an integration built-in iCloud Photos support on the native Photos app on Windows 11. This feature is now rolling out to users through the latest update to the native Photos app on Windows 11, according to a report by The Verge. The feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.
Engage Link hands-on: an early look at the “Linkedin of the metaverse”
ENGAGE is one of my favorite social VR applications. So when I saw that yesterday they had finally released ENGAGE Link, the VR world that aims at becoming “the Linkedin of the metaverse”, I couldn’t resist: I immediately donned my Pico 4 and entered it. Here you can find my impressions about it.
ExpressVPN Survey Explores Immersive Tech In The Workplace
ExpressVPN has conducted a survey of 1,500 employees and 1,500 employers to learn about attitudes toward immersive work. Remote collaboration has been one of the biggest promises of immersive technology as it relates to work but employers seem to be more excited than employees. One potential reason: surveillance fears. Who...
Best Cyber Security Trends: What to Look Out for Before 2023?
The field of cyber security is continuously changing. In the digital society we live in today, cyber security is more important than ever. Hackers and security experts are constantly competing to outsmart one another. The cyber security environment has changed due to digital commerce and hybrid workplaces. Redefining security procedures, reconsidering technology, and preparing for new threats is vital.
U.S. Chip Giant Intel Might Expand to Veneto, Italy
The American microcontroller industry giant frequently launches substantial investment campaigns to increase its chip production across the globe. This is also the case for Veneto, the Italian region chosen for an unprecedented massive project. It is the settlement of Intel in Italy, for a very delicate and important commercial deal, which aims to counter the shortage of microprocessors on the world market. Unfortunately, commercial conditions dictate the highest level of information confidentiality, and the news remains secret and confidential, available only to the parties involved. Although the agreements’ details are yet unknown, it appears that the project may potentially move forward.
Binance Buys Crypto Exchange FTX Amid Massive Liquidity Crisis: Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and chief executive of Binance, said the exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire the non-US assets of FTX, after the latter “asked for help” amid a liquidity crunch. The deal between high-profile rivals Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s chief executive, and Binance’s CZ came as speculation about FTX’s financial health snowballed into $6 billion (roughly Rs. 48,921 crore) of withdrawals in the 72 hours before Tuesday night. The bailout of one of the biggest and most prominent companies in the global cryptocurrency industry by its chief competitor reverberated across the market.
Cloud, services to fuel 3.7% jump in EMEA IT spending in 2023: Gartner
New research from Gartner shows that IT spending in EMEA is set to see a 3.7%, year- over-year increase in 2023, rising to $1.3 trillion. While companies are often hesitant to sign new contracts or commit to long-term spending initiatives during turbulent times, enterprise IT budgets are not central to this hesitancy, and as a result, businesses in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) are set to increase their IT budgets in 2023, said Gartner analyst and vice president John Lovelock.
Binance FTX Takeover Deal: How the Crypto Exchange’s Plan to Buy Its Rival Unfolded in a Matter of Days
Crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding agreement on Tuesday to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX, in a dramatic move that capped off a series of back-and-forth salvos between the CEOs of both companies. Here are the key developments in the longstanding relationship between Binance and FTX:. December 2019: Binance invested...
Maple Finance Lending Pool Delegate ‘Identified a Number of Key Weaknesses’ Tied to FTX’s Alameda Research – Bitcoin News
According to a report from Orthogonal Credit, a delegate of Maple Finance’s lending pools, the firm decided “earlier this year” not to lend to Alameda Research, FTX’s quantitative trading firm. Orthogonal said through “due diligence” it “identified a number of key weaknesses” associated with Alameda.
Onchain Data Shows FTX US Paused ETH Withdrawals for 2 Hours, Users Complain of Withdrawal Errors – Bitcoin News
After FTX International’s parent firm West Realm Shires Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, users noticed that FTX US was included in the bankruptcy filings. On the U.S. exchange’s website, the firm notes that “trading may be halted on FTX US in a few days,” but the company’s ethereum wallet stopped processing transactions at 12:20 p.m. (ET) on Friday. Ethereum and ERC20 withdrawals resumed again roughly two hours later at 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon.
Qualys Security Conference 2022: Corralling horses in an expanding edge rodeo
Edge is an asset. More specifically, an edge computing estate is composed of a variety of digital assets that work in a strategically located and variously distributed set of locations to provide data streams from which we typically extract intelligence and insight. This above statement is completely valid, but it...
Advantages Of Using Opkey SAP Testing Services
Automation and technology have taken the world by storm. Everyone uses technology for different operations and to accomplish various tasks. While most apps offer different functions, it is essential to check the status of authenticity, reliability, and level of performance of the software. It is of utmost importance that the app is tested for its security, safety, functionality, and efficiency. Whether it is internal software or external ERP, whether it is Microsoft dynamics or SAP testing, Opkey Oracle offers excellent testing services at reasonable prices and in convenient ways. Testing services are an integral part of any software service to be able to assess its functioning and effectiveness.
EDA 2.0: Catalyzing the Human
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Chips are getting more complex; that’s a given. Whether it’s for enabling more computing performance in less space or embedding more intelligence into sensors and endpoint devices, designs are becoming more sophisticated; require more design expertise to optimize for power, performance, and area (PPA); and take longer for the whole design cycle, which includes verification and test.
Creating a long-lasting platform to map the future of energy
As energy costs sky-rocket and industries struggle to survive, EMB3Rs can make a difference. Austria-based researchers reveal how the platform is set to help companies cost-effectively convert waste heat to a valuable revenue stream, now and for many years to come. How do you create a digital platform that can...
Cloud or NAS – Where is Data More Secure?
By now, data has become a universal commodity, like a currency. They are accumulated, stored, hunted, traded, protected, and stolen. As with money, data seems to be less risky in the hands of professionals who can take care of it, like banks. Not myself, but the cloud storage provider is better able to take care of the up-to-date software and hardware and the correct and safe setup.
Krikya BD – The Best Place To Earn Money For Bangladeshis | Review
If you look at the number of online sports betting and casino gambling platforms, there is no way to count them, especially the companies that have been established quite recently. The rapid growth of online bookmakers is related to the popularization of gambling, which allows players to spend their leisure time in the comfort of their own homes and make money on it. They got used to online platforms, spin slots, bet on sports and casinos sitting on the sofa, and, accordingly, got used to real land-based gambling establishments. And this is understandable because online platforms have a lot of advantages.
GitHub Introduces Private Vulnerability Reporting for Public Repositories
Microsoft-owned code hosting platform GitHub has announced the introduction of a direct channel for security researchers to report vulnerabilities in public repositories that allow it. The new private vulnerability reporting capability enables repository maintainers to allow security researchers to report to them any vulnerabilities identified in their code. Some repositories...
Kraken Daily Market Report for November 05 2022
Overview Daily spot trading volume: $326.7 million, 30 day average spot: $468.7 million. Total futures notional: $88.2 million. The top five traded coins were, respectively, Tether (↓0.01%), Bitcoin (↑0.7%), Ethereum (↓1.1%), Solana (↑9.2%), and USD Coin (↑0.01%). Strong returns from Green Satoshi Token (↑73%),…
