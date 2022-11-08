Read full article on original website
State, local leaders mark Veterans Day with ceremonies across Massachusetts
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders marked Veterans Day on Friday with events and ceremonies across the state. Gov. Charlie Baker joined Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the 2022 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony at the Sate House before attending the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument in Boston.
Massachusetts voters approve Millionaire Tax, driver’s licenses for people in the U.S. illegally
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Healey, Baker bring awareness to food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor-elect Maura Healey and Gov. Charlie Baker back together today, taking part in a transition tradition. They were both at the “Chain of Giving” event at the Greater Boston Food Bank to spread awareness of food insecurity. It’s the first time the event’s been held...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean￼
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the...
Remnants of Nicole
Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall in Florida overnight (3am) and has since weakened to a tropical storm as it heads north. The storm will quickly weaken further to tropical depression and then just area of low pressure. But that rain will get sucked up into a second area of low pressure in the Great Lakes and bring rain and wind to New England Friday night and Saturday morning. When this happens and the tropical systems get absorbed into another low pressure they typically split their impacts into two sides, the wind side and the rain side. Thankfully the worst of both will stay east and west of us, respectively, and we’ll get a little of each.
