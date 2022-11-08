Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall in Florida overnight (3am) and has since weakened to a tropical storm as it heads north. The storm will quickly weaken further to tropical depression and then just area of low pressure. But that rain will get sucked up into a second area of low pressure in the Great Lakes and bring rain and wind to New England Friday night and Saturday morning. When this happens and the tropical systems get absorbed into another low pressure they typically split their impacts into two sides, the wind side and the rain side. Thankfully the worst of both will stay east and west of us, respectively, and we’ll get a little of each.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO