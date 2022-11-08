Read full article on original website
Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses
Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
Twitter roundup: bankruptcy threat, top staff leave, Musk’s payment system plans
TL;DR: To say Twitter is going through an upheaval following Elon Musk’s takeover would be an understatement. With so much news coming from the platform every day, here’s a summary of what’s happened recently, from talk of the company going bankrupt and FTC warnings to the chaotic verification system and Musk’s plan to turn Twitter into WeChat.
Am I a Tweep or a 'Twit'? Twitter employees are flooding Blind to say they won't be taking 'this bull no more'
One Blind user wrote: "I think the folks who were laid off got the better end of the deal. As a remote Tweep (Twit?), I have actively started looking."
Humour is crucial weapon in Ukraine’s online war, says media specialist
A media specialist has said Ukrainians are using humour as a “vital instrument” in the online war against Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media.Valeria Kovtun, 25, who is the head of Filter, a Ukrainian government-backed project launched in 2021 to promote media literacy, said there has been a shift in the online content being produced since Russian troops first invaded in February.Ms Kovtun said there has been an increase in Ukrainian civilians and soldiers turning to social media to share videos and memes relating to the ongoing conflict in a more positive light through dance routines, survival tips and...
New research gives users another reason to hate unwanted ads
New research released this week reveals the process used by third party advertisers to target online users can be viewed or manipulated by online adversaries using only their target’s email address. A four-person team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), and New...
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations To Be Revealed Nov.14
The Game Awards will soon reveal the games that are nominated to receive awards. One of the most anticipated events in the gaming industry will soon return as an in-person event after years of live streaming, and it will also reveal the games that could be receiving awards for this year’s event.
Long COVID Patients Find Aid and Risk in Online Support Groups
Nov. 9, 2022 — Jill Sylte wrote that she would not have made it through long COVID without her Facebook support group, Survivor Corps. “It has helped me so much, by being able to be in touch with other long hauler members,” the Pensacola, FL, woman wrote in a comment on a group post in March. “Everyone in this group understands each other. Unless you are a long-hauler you don’t completely feel what we are going through.”
15,000 sites hacked in massive Google SEO poisoning campaign
Around 15,000 websites were compromised in a massive black hat search engine optimization (SEO) campaign where the visitors were redirected to a fake Q&A discussion forum. Sucuri, which first spotted the attacks, said that each compromised site contains approximately 20,000 files used as part of the search engine spam campaign, with most of the sites being WordPress.
